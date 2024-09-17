Key Takeaways The new Google Pixel 10 series will include Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold models with codenames Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango.

The Pixel 9a codename is Tegu, with more details expected at Google I/O in May 2025 and the Pixel 10 series to be released in Fall 2025.

Android Headlines suggests the Pixel 10 lineup will not debut until Fall 2025, allowing time for the Pixel 9 to gain traction.

Google Pixel fans have now gotten their hands on the Pixel 9, including our own Brady Snyder who gave the Google Pixel 9 a solid 9/10 in his review. That "new phone smell" has only just faded off of our devices, and already there are leaks surrounding the Pixel 10. While we don't know every single specification just yet, there are whispers about what this new edition will bring, plus the codenames that Pixel fans will want to keep tabs on in the future.

The first Google Pixel 10 leaks reveal the new codenames to look out for

The leaks come to us from Android Headlines, which confirms that the codename for the yet-released Pixel 9a is "Tegu," and that we'll see more about it during the next Google I/O in May 2025. Alongside that, the publication lists what Google is planning with the Pixel 10, alongside their codenames:

As for the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel 10 is codenamed ‘Frankel’. And good news for those that liked the Pixel 9 Pro’s size, there will be a Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The Pixel 10 Pro will be codenamed ‘Blazer’, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL will be ‘Mustang’. Finally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be codenamed ‘Rango’.

Android Headlines claims that the Pixel 10 range will be released in Fall 2025, so there's still a while to wait. However, given that the Pixel 9 is still fresh out of the factory, anything quicker than a year would have been a surprise. In fact, Android Headlines claims that the only new Pixel device we'll see between now and a year's time will be the aforementioned Pixel 9. Given how we stated that the Pixel 9 Pro XL was "Google's best hardware ever," we have high hopes for its tenth iteration.