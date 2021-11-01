The Google Pixel 3 series is now officially considered end-of-life

After three years of software updates, the Google Pixel 3 series has now officially reached the end of the road when it comes to software updates. Last month’s October security bulletin marked the final security patch that it would receive, right after receiving its last major update to Android 12, too. Notably, this series was not included in this month’s security bulletin, either.

The Google Pixel 3 series launched in October of 2018, and we’ve even recently seen reports cropping up of devices getting stuck in EDL mode. Users should still hopefully be supported by Google when it comes to those problems.

The smaller Pixel 3 gets you a Snapdragon 845 processor, 5.5-inch FHD+ OLED display, and a 2915 mAh battery, whereas the XL model gets you a 6.3-inch QHD+ P-OLED and a 3,430 mAh battery. Both devices also featured a 12.2MP camera. They’re certainly not amazing devices by today’s standards, but they were decent at the time, and the XL was known for its comically large notch that impeded the top of the display.

It marks the end of an era for Pixel 3 device owners, as now there will be no more updates to fall back on. Pixel devices have some of the longest support windows (the Pixel 6 series especially so), but it does eventually come to an end. In the case of this smartphone series, many had hoped that there may have been extended support, but it appears that Google stuck to its word and dropped both of these devices at the end of the promised support window.

If you’re interested in grabbing the last update for your smartphone, you can do so below. You can sideload the OTA, flash the factory image, or go to your device settings and tap the “check for update” button.