Google Pixel 3 series gets a surprise update that fixes the emergency calling bug

Google consistently publishes a new Android Security Bulletin on the first Monday of every month, and they’ve done so for nearly every month in the last few years. Right on schedule, the January 2022 Android Security Update Bulletin went live yesterday and the company started rolling out new updates to supported Pixel devices (sans the Pixel 6 family). The new patchset also provides a permanent fix for an Android issue that can prevent emergency calling. While the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL didn’t receive the new security patches, Google has decided to backport the emergency calling bug fix and roll out a special update for the phone duo.

The Pixel 3/3 XL had a long run for a lineup originally released in 2018, but last October marked the end of major software updates. Google told 9to5Google that there is one final update planned for these devices. However, the new build is not the concluding release. The software version is SP1A.210812.016.A2 and it is now available to both the unlocked and the Verizon variant of the Google Pixel 3 family as a minuscule OTA that comes in at less than 500 KB in size.

Notably, the 911 calling glitch was originally brought to attention by a Pixel 3 user, which is probably the reason Google officially lists the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL as the eligible recipients of the bug fix update. The Factory and OTA images have also been posted for this build. Keep in mind that it’s still Android 12 and it’s still on the October 2021 security patch level.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users aren’t getting any of the new features that were detailed in the last Pixel Feature Drop. But if any of them sound good to you, you might want to consider upgrading your device now that they’ve officially reached the end of its life.