The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL receive one final update

The end has finally come for the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Although official support for both devices ended back in May, Google stated that it would offer one additional security update for the phones that was scheduled for July. But, the update would never arrive. Thankfully, Google has included the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in the latest September Security update. So now, Pixel 3a owners can get one final security update.

If you’re excited or curious, you can now get the update over the air (OTA). You should be prompted, but if not, head into the Settings menu, then go to System Update, and finally check for an update. If it hasn’t arrived on your mobile device, be patient, as it is currently rolling out. The September update will bring the devices to software version number SP2A.220505.008. While the update might be surprising, this isn’t the first time this has happened. Back in June, the phones got a surprise update that didn’t offer any security updates but reportedly delivered bug fixes. However, the update enabled VoLTE roaming on the handsets. This roaming capability would apply to carriers in the United States and other regions.

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL had a decent run, as they were first released back in May 2019. The announcement would occur several months after the release of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3a devices were the first mid-range offerings from Google, delivering great features at an affordable price. The smartphones packed a mid-range SoC and still featured the same abilities as its flagship siblings, like taking excellent photos. The phones could even utilize features like Night Sight, enhanced zoom capabilities, and more. Despite the Pixel 3a ending its run, the new Pixel 6a will continue to carry its torch, offering a powerful and affordable smartphone experience.