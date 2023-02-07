If you're a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL owner, you'll be happy to know that Google has pushed out one final update for the smartphones, updating the handsets to the latest February 2023 security update. While this will be the last update and you won't get any new features, you can find solace knowing that your handset will be protected from security threats

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were originally released back towards the tail end of 2019, and were the first Pixel handsets to be offered by all major US wireless carriers in the United States. At the time, Google promised three years of major and security updates for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Although the handsets would start life with Android 10, they would eventually be updated to Android 13. The pair would officially reach its end-of-life (EOL) in October 2022, when it received its final guaranteed over-the-air update.

Despite its products going EOL, Google has been known in the past to deliver one final update outside a device's guaranteed update, and in the case of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, that final update will be the February 2023 security update. The update comes in as software version TP1A.221005.002.B2 for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. If you are still using either handset, the final update should be rolling out to your device now. If you don't see if, just be patient, as it could take some time to roll out to all devices.

If you're the type that doesn't like to wait, you can also manually download and update your handset. We have a wonderful guide on how to perform a manual update on Pixel devices, making it a fairly easy process. Just make sure to back up any personal information that you might have before starting, as you wouldn't want to lose any precious pictures, videos, or other data if something happens to go wrong.

Source: Google

Via: Reddit