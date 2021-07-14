Google Pixel 4 now on sale for just $399 at multiple stores

Google’s Pixel 4 is nearly two years old at this point, but it’s still a capable Android phone with a clean software experience and regular security patches. The smaller Pixel 4 was originally priced at $799, and has gone on sale many times since release, but now you can pick one up for $399.00 at multiple stores. That’s $400 off the original price, and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the phone yet in new condition.

The Google Pixel 4 was released in October 2019, with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 64GB of internal storage (with no microSD expansion), 6GB of RAM, a 5.7-inch 1080×2280 AMOLED screen, and IP68 water/dust resistance. Another model with 128GB storage was also released by Google, but that not model is not available. There are also two rear cameras: a 12.2MP primary lens, and a 16MP telephoto lens.

Google says the Pixel 4 will receive Android updates until October 2022 at the earliest, which means the phone will definitely get Android 12, and most likely Android 13 next year (assuming that update comes in the typical time frame of August-September). Google’s phones also have excellent custom ROM support, so if you don’t mind losing Google Pay and other SafetyNet-dependent features after that point, you can keep the updates going for the life of the phone.