Save $40 on the Google Pixel 4a 5G and join the 5G revolution for cheap

There sure have been a lot of smartphone deals this week! With deals on the OnePlus 8 Pro and the TCL 10 Pro, retailers are looking to take those holiday gift cards and cash off your hands. Google isn’t going to sit idly by while others reap the post-holiday benefits, though. Currently, on Amazon, you can save $40 on the new Google Pixel 4a 5G and get yourself a 5G phone for cheap.

You may be asking, well, why the Google Pixel 4a 5G? Why not one of the other 5G flagships, or perhaps a budget 5G phone? Well, the Pixel 4a 5G is more or less the definition of a mid-range phone, so you know you’ll be getting one of the best if for that category. With the MSRP at $499, this is an affordable smartphone for those that want to take advantage of a 5G network without having to shell out $1,000 (or more!) for a higher-end flagship.

Of course, with the $40 off, that means it’s even cheaper to enter the new wave of 5G. The best part about this deal, though, is that it’s on Amazon. Amazon provides some of the most painless smartphone purchases around. There’s no need to do any trade-ins to take advantage of the deal (although you can trade in a device for some credit if you wish), and if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get your Google Pixel 4a 5G in two business days. Finally, if you have the Amazon Prime Rewards Card, you can sign up to pay for your purchase over 12 months! As someone that uses that feature often, it’s extremely helpful.

So, with the Pixel 4a 5G at only $459, with no strings attached, what are you waiting for?

Google Pixel 4a 5G For just $459, you can get a quality 5G phone! Head on over to Amazon and pick up your new Just Black Google Pixel 4a 5G today. Buy at Amazon

