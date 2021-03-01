The low-cost Google Pixel 4a 5G is now at its lowest price yet at Best Buy!

If you’re looking for a budget smartphone that still does well specs-wise, then you’ll want to grab the Google Pixel 4a 5G. Normally $500, this phone has mid-range specs and the 5G experience you’d want, but without having to shell out hundreds more for a flagship device. There’s a reason the Google Pixel 5a looks just like it! But, there’s no need to wait on the new release to get a good deal on the 4a 5G, as Best Buy has the phone at its lowest price yet!

If you activate today at Best Buy, you’ll save $100 on an unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G. That makes the total only $400! Seeing as you’d probably want to use the phone right away, saving with activation is pretty decent. Also, since it’s an unlocked phone, you can use it with any carrier you want! Unless you’re looking at Google Pixel 4a 5G deals with specific carriers and terms, this is the lowest price for the phone yet!

If you’re not a fan of Best Buy, Amazon and B&H also have discounts on the phone… it’s just not for $400. At these retailers, you can save $50 on the device, bringing the total down to $449. If I had to guess why it’s lower at Best Buy, it’s probably because Best Buy also has the $50 off deal, but they also usually tack on another $50 savings with activating today. Best Buy and B&H have the Just Black and Clearly White colorways, while Amazon only has Just Black.

Are you thinking of picking up the 4a 5G at this price, or are you waiting for a deeper cut? Maybe you’ve decided to wait on the Pixel 5a instead? Let us know in the comments!