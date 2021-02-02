Google Pixel 5 and LG Wing will get faster speeds on Verizon with an update

If you’re a Verizon subscriber and you own a Pixel 5 or LG Wing, your day is about to get better. That’s because these devices are allegedly set to receive an update that will allow them to access C-band frequencies by the end of 2021 and early 2022.

According to recently uncovered FCC docs, via PC Mag, the Pixel 5 and LG Wing are among the devices sites to get access faster download speeds. The filings are a “class 2 permissive change,” which the FCC uses to authorize new radio abilities or frequency bands.

PC Mag offers a helpful guide to C-band technology. Essentially, C-band is all frequencies between 4 and 8GHz. “When US wireless geeks talk about C-Band, though, they’re talking about 3.7 to 4.2GHz—and specifically, in this case, the range from 3.7 to 3.98GHz.”

There was recently a bidding war for the licensing rights to C-band frequencies. U.S. carriers reportedly spent more than 80 billion on the technology, although it’s unclear how much each carrier gets access to. PC Mag notes that C-band offers improved speeds over the nationwide 5G networks from Verizon and AT&T, and offer a longer range compared to Verizon’s Ultra-wideband 5G.

PC Mag notes that C-band is an important part of the 5G puzzle. It will add much needed bandwidth to existing cell sites, so carriers can offer better, more reliable 5G speeds.

It’s been reported that Verizon’s spent around $30 billion to license C-band airwaves, while AT&T spent $20 billion. Meanwhile, T-Mobile reportedly spent $11 billion, although it already has similar airwaves to what’s offered by C-band. The frequencies have already begun to be auctioned off in other parts of the world.

While the Pixel 5 was spotted in FCC’s database, there doesn’t appear to be any changes incoming for the Pixel 4a 5G. The Galaxy S21 series and iPhone 12 series, meanwhile, already feature C-band support in the U.S.