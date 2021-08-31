Which 5G and 4G bands does the Google Pixel 5a support? Which US carriers does it support?

The Google Pixel 5a packs a very capable feature-set and exciting specifications, including 5G support. We really liked the Pixel 5a for its no-nonsense approach. If you’re planning to buy the phone through one of the many great deals, you may be wondering exactly which 5G and 4G bands this phone supports to make sure it works with your carrier. This article will explain everything you can expect on the 5G and 4G fronts for the Pixel 5a.

5G bands supported by the Google Pixel 5a

Being a mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 5a only comes with sub-6GHz 5G connectivity and doesn’t support mmWave. It works with the sub-6GHz 5G network of pretty much all major carriers and MVNOs, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. If you’re generally curious about 5G technology, we have a great guide covering the topic in great detail.

These are all 5G bands supported by Pixel 5a in the US: n1/2/5/12/25/28/41/66/71/77/78

Complete list of US carriers compatible with Pixel 5a’s 5G modem in the USA

AT&T

Cricket

C Spire

Fi

Firstnet

Metro PCS

Spectrum

T-Mobile/ Sprint

USCC

Verizon

Visible

Xfinity

The lack of mmWave 5G from Pixel 5a is disappointing, but not that big of a big deal. While mmWave 5G networks can provide data speeds upwards of 1Gbps, they are only available in limited urban areas and need more capital for expansion. On the other hand, sub-6GHz networks aren’t as fast as mmWave 5G, but they can cover a wider area and thus are being used to power the majority of the 5G coverage by carriers.

4G network bands supported by the Pixel 5a

The list of 4G LTE bands supported by the Pixel 5a is also very expansive, and the phone can work with pretty much all carriers. For example, it’s compatible with all 4G LTE bands used by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Complete list of 4G LTE bands supported by Pixel 5a in the US: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71

3G and 2G bands support on the Pixel 5a

There aren’t surprises in terms of 3G and 2G bands supported by the phone. You get the usual 2G GSM bands — 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz — and 3G bands — 1/2/4/5/8 — and CDMA bands — BC0/BC1/BC10. All these bands make Pixel 5a compatible with pretty much all cellular providers in the US.

In other key connectivity features, the Pixel 5a supports both eSIM and dual SIMs. So you can use one physical nano-SIM and one eSIM to utilize the feature.

