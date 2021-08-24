What colors does the Google Pixel 5a come in?

The Google Pixel 5a is here. Part of the company’s A-series, the new smartphone is targeted at mid-range consumers. Although it improves on the Pixel 4a on the camera and processor fronts, the Pixel 5a is largely in line with the Pixel 5. If you’re planning to buy the Pixel 5a, you may be wondering about its color options. Google is offering just one color for the Pixel 5a — Mostly Black.

The Mostly Black Pixel 5a isn’t actually black. It’s more of a forest green shade, as we noted in our Pixel 5a review.

While many people will appreciate the non-basic look of the phone, the lack of choice is going to disappoint others. For the early Pixel models, Google released two to three color options, but the company has stuck with just one color for the last couple of phones. Fortunately, the upcoming Pixel 6 series will have more than one color variant.

Pixel 5a: Price, Availability

The Pixel 5a is getting a very limited release and will be offered via the online Google Store and Google Fi in the US. It carries a price tag of $449.

The Google Pixel 5a features a 6.34 inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It’s the same chip present in the Pixel 5.

Among other specifications, you get two rear cameras — a 12.2MP primary shooter and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. There’s an 8MP selfie camera on board as well. Additionally, the Pixel 5a packs a 4,680mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging with USB PD 2.0 support. The company bundles a compatible charger in the box, but it’s the last Pixel phone to get a bundled charger. Lastly, the Pixel 5a comes with a rear fingerprint sensor, sub-6GHz 5G support, 6GB of RAM, USB Type-C 3.1 port, and Android 11.