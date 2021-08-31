Does the Google Pixel 5a have dual SIM support? Can I use an eSIM?

The Pixel 5a is Google’s latest mid-range smartphone. It’s getting great reviews everywhere, especially for being a phone that doesn’t overpromise and delivers fairly and squarely. If that has enticed you to buy the phone, you may be wondering whether the phone supports dual SIM connectivity or eSIM. You’re in luck. Like all Pixel phones since the Pixel 3a, the Pixel 5a comes with dual SIM support, and you can also use eSIM.

eSIM support on the Google Pixel 5a

Google supports eSIM on both the Japanese and US variants of the Pixel 5a. So you can download and add the eSIM during the initial setup of the phone. However, if you’ve skipped that, you can use the following instructions to set up an eSIM now. But before you do, you’ll have to get an eSIM QR code or activation code from your carrier, so contact your carrier for those details.

How to set up eSIM on Pixel 5a

Make sure you’re connected to the internet using Wi-Fi.

Open the Settings app on your phone.

Tap Network & internet, and then tap on the + icon next to the mobile network.

Tap Don’t have a SIM card? > Next.

Choose your carrier, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

Dual-SIM support on the Google Pixel 5a

The Pixel 5a comes with a single nano-SIM card slot, so you can use one physical SIM and one eSIM for dual SIM connectivity. Additionally, the Google phone supports 5G connectivity in dual SIM mode. But, unfortunately, as the Pixel 5a has a Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) type of implementation, if you’re on a call on one SIM, you can’t get a call through the other SIM simultaneously.

Both the physical SIM and eSIM can be used as a second SIM on your Pixel. So you don’t need to install one or the other first. To set up dual SIMs on your phone, use the following instructions once you’ve added the first SIM.

How to add eSIM as a second SIM

If you’ve added a physical SIM as the first SIM on your phone, you can use an eSIM as the second SIM.

Open the Settings app on your phone.

Tap Network & internet, and then tap on the + icon next to the mobile network.

Tap Don’t have a SIM card? > Next.

You will now be asked — Use 2 SIMs? Tap Yes, and your phone will update.

Once your phone is updated, navigate to Setting > Network & internet > Mobile network again to set up call, text, and data preferences by tapping on your carrier.

How to add a physical SIM as a second SIM

If you have added an eSIM as your first SIM, you can pop in a physical SIM for dual SIM connectivity.

Insert the physical nano-SIM card into your phone.

The phone will ask you — Use 2 SIMs? Tap Yes, and your phone will update.

Once your phone is updated, navigate to Setting > Network & internet > Mobile network again to set up call, text, and data preferences by tapping on your carrier.

If you’re still waiting to order your Pixel 5a, check out our best Pixel 5a deals article to save money. And if you have already purchased it, check out our recommendations for the best Google Pixel 5a cases.