Google Pixel 5a stops by the FCC, revealing 3 models

The Google Pixel 5a is looking more and more likely to launch rather soon, and it has now passed another milestone ahead of its launch. Certification filings purportedly belonging to the Pixel 5a were spotted today at the American Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Its FCC appearance (via Droid-Life and cstark27) comes in the form of three model numbers — G4S1M, GR0M2, and G1F8F. All three showed up at the same time, and there’s not a whole lot to glean from the FCC filing itself. It has NFC, Bluetooth LE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and sub-6GHz 5G support. “G1F8F” is a new model number that hasn’t been leaked before, but cstark27 on Twitter noticed in the filings that it’s identical hardware-wise to the other two models.

2 new Google FCC phone certifications: A4RG1F8F & A4RG4S1M (both Qualcomm SoC). “FCC ID: A4RG1F8F (original model: G1F8F) and FCC ID: A4RG4S1M (variant model: GR0M2, G4S1M) are HW identical except components depopulated for FR1 n41.” pic.twitter.com/vyxcOqGsLe — cstark27 (@Cstark_27) July 8, 2021

Google confirmed that the device was going to launch in the U.S. and Japan, though that doesn’t exclude the possibility of it launching in other countries, too. If its availability is indeed limited, it could be thanks to the global chip shortage.

We haven’t seen many leaks of the Pixel 5a, but thanks to OnLeaks, aka Steve Hemmerstoffer, we know a lot about the device already. The leaker revealed that the Pixel 5a 5G is set to use the same camera setup as the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5, and that it recycles the design of the Pixel 4a 5G. The device is even expected to utilize the same Snapdragon 765G chipset found in the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

There was one leak that confirmed a minor detail, though, and it interestingly came from Google themselves. A camera sample from the Pixel 5a inadvertently leaked from a Google blog post pretty recently. EXIF data revealed one of the images in the blog post was captured by the 12MP ultrawide-angle camera on the Google Pixel 5a. As we get closer to the rumored August launch date, it’s likely that we’re going to see more leaks of this nature — assuming it is actually going to be launched in August, anyway.