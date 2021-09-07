The Google Pixel 5a gets its first custom ROM

The Pixel 5a is Google’s latest mid-range smartphone. It has a 6.34-inch full-HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh battery, and the usual honest-to-Google Android to boot. The kernel sources were released a few days ago, and we knew aftermarket development for this particular device would be coming soon. And now, here we go: An unofficial build of LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 is available for the Pixel 5a.

The LineageOS custom ROM has been ported to the Pixel 5a by XDA Senior Member aleasto. This is currently an unofficial version of LineageOS for the smartphone, which means that the ROM has not been reviewed and is not built officially by the LineageOS team. Aleasto is the official LineageOS maintainer for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and the LG G2, though, so they certainly have experience in building LineageOS.

Apart from the ROM, the developer is also offering a compatible LineageOS recovery image to streamline the installation process. It should be noted that this ROM uses a source-built kernel and vendor image, but aleasto has decided to bundle the latest firmware so that you don’t have to worry about updating them beforehand.

The only known bug in the build is related to the stock Google Camera app, which reportedly crashes in night mode or astrophotography, although one can avoid it by flashing a specially crafted Magisk module. Still, given how early in development this build is, we’re surprised by how much already works.

The availability of LineageOS builds (albeit unofficial for now) is undoubtedly a positive point for some users of this device, as it gives them an alternate source of updates and the ability to enjoy the customizations that Lineage offers over the stock Google build on the device. If you are lucky enough to already have a Pixel 5a, you can start playing around with it. Just make sure to read every instruction carefully to avoid soft bricking your brand-new device. Happy flashing!