Google may launch the Pixel 5a in just a few weeks

The future of the Google Pixel 5a was thought to be up in the air for a while, prompting an unprecedented response from Google confirming its existence. There were rumors that Google I/O was going to be where the Pixel 5a would be officially unveiled, though that never came to be. Now we may finally have an expected launch window — August 2021.

Bloomberg‘s report states that the Google Pixel 5a is expected to come in August this year, and the news comes from none other than Mark Gurman, who has a stellar track record when it comes to Apple leaks. In the report, Gurman says “Google Pixel fans, this summer is for you. Expect the Pixel 5a, the company’s next-generation, lower-cost handset, to be announced and released in August.”

This matches up with a previous statement from Google who said it will launch “in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.” Last year’s Pixel 4a was announced in August of last year, though the Pixel 4a 5G launched in October later on in the year, causing some confusion as to which a-series phone Google was referring to. Google has only specified that the Pixel 5a 5G will launch in the US and Japan, though that doesn’t exclude the possibility of it launching in other countries. If its availability is indeed limited, it could be thanks to the global chip shortage.

We haven’t seen many leaks of the Pixel 5a, but thanks to OnLeaks, aka Steve Hemmerstoffer, we know a lot about the device already. The leaker revealed that the Pixel 5a 5G is set to use the same camera setup as the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5, and that it recycles the design of the Pixel 4a 5G. The device is even expected to utilize the same Snapdragon 765G chipset found in the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

There was one leak that confirmed a minor detail, though, and it interestingly came from Google themselves. A camera sample from the Pixel 5a inadvertently leaked from a Google blog post pretty recently. EXIF data revealed one of the images in the blog post was captured by the 12MP ultrawide-angle camera on the Google Pixel 5a. As we get closer to the rumored August launch date, we may see more leaks of this nature that confirm what we already suspect: Google is saving the big guns for the Pixel 6 launch.