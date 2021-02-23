Google Pixel 5a looks to be a carbon copy of the Pixel 4a 5G

Last year we saw two mid-range smartphones from Google: the Pixel 4a that was launched in August and its 5G variant, the Pixel 4a 5G, which followed a month later. Since the Pixel 3, Google has followed the tradition of launching a lower-specced version of its top-tier Pixel phone. And for now, at least, it seems that the Moutain View giant is sticking with that tradition as it’s reportedly working on the Pixel 5a, a mid-range variant of the Pixel 5.

The news comes from ever-reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer, who has given us our very first look at the Pixel 5a along with some of its probable specifications. As you can see for yourself in the below renders, the Pixel 5a looks just like the Pixel 4a 5G, and by extension, the Pixel 5.

The Pixel 5a will likely feature a unibody plastic build similar to its predecessors. The device measures 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm (9.4mm with the camera bump), which is closer to the Pixel 4a 5G’s dimensions (153.9 x 74 x 8.2 mm). On the front, it’s said to feature a flat 6.2-inch OLED panel with slim side bezels and a hole-punch for the front-camera module. We don’t know whether the display will offer a high-refresh-rate or max out at 60Hz like the Pixel 4a 5G. Moving to the back, we can see a square camera module, a fingerprint reader, and a Google logo. According to Steve, the dual-camera setup is unchanged from the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, meaning Google could once again stick with the same image sensors.

Lastly, the Pixel 5a is expected to retain the 3.5mm audio jack as well as stereo speakers. Details about SoC, battery capacity, other hardware, and launch date remain under wraps for now. However, if the previous Pixel launches are anything to go by, there’ll likely be tons of leaks leading up to the actual launch.