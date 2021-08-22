Google’s Pixel 5a seems to easily overheat when recording video outdoors

The recently released Google Pixel 5a seems to easily overheat when recording video outdoors, according to reports from reviewers. It appears that after a long period of recording (particularly at 4K 60 FPS), the phone will ask you to stop recording as it’s beginning to overheat. We noticed the same in our Google Pixel 5a review, and we tested and compared it against a number of other devices in order to find out if this problem was unique to the Google Pixel 5a.

Yup. Tested it myself on my Pixel 5a, 70 degrees inside in the A/C and on 4K @ 60 FPS it just takes a matter of minutes to overheat. This is terrible… pic.twitter.com/Pde8GcL6KU — TechOdyssey | #TechRejects (@AdamJMatlock) August 18, 2021

The Google Pixel 5a’s overheating problem (via Android Police) seems like a pretty glaring issue to ship a phone with. In our testing, we found that the Google Pixel 5a was forcefully stopped by the OS at 9 minutes and 32 seconds in when recording at 4K 60 FPS. TechOdyssey notes in a follow-up tweet that he has also faced overheating problems when recording at 4K 30 FPS and at 1080p 30 FPS.

We tested the following devices when recording at 4K 60 FPS at roughly 70°F room temperature (21°C), to see whether or not this is a problem unique to the Google Pixel 5a.

ZenFone 8 (18 min warning, 27 min forced stop)

Realme GT (stopped at 1:04 manually, no warning or forced stop)

Huawei P40 Pro (stopped at 1 hour manually, no warning or forced stop)

LG Velvet (stopped at 58 minutes manually, recorded at 4K30 because no 4K60 was available, no warning or forced stop)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (stopped at 1 hour manually, no warning or forced stop)

Google Pixel 4 (stopped at 1 hour manually, no warning or forced stop)

Google Pixel 5a (9 minutes and 32 seconds in, recording was forcefully stopped by OS)

Google Pixel 5 (stopped at 1 hour manually, no warning or forced stop)

As you can see above, most devices handled long recording at 4K 60 FPS perfectly fine. The Google Pixel 5a not only stopped recording, but it stopped recording fairly quickly. Even the Google Pixel 5 with the same chipset was perfectly fine, though the ZenFone 8 struggled at the roughly-half -hour mark.

70°F is not exactly a high ambient temperature, and might even be an average temperature in a lot of places in the U.S. during the summer. TechOdyssey notes that his problems were faced indoors while recording with an AC on in order to regulate temperature, and all of our testing was indoors too. It’s possible that Google will release a statement (or even a software update in the future to try and fix this problem), and we’ll be sure to report back if the company does so.