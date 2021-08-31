Is the Google Pixel 5a waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

While Google has consistently added water and dust resistance to its flagship Pixel smartphones since the Pixel 2 series, the Pixel A series phones haven’t been so lucky. So if you’re planning to buy the new Pixel 5a, you may be wondering if the situation has changed with this A-series phone. There’s good news for you. The Google Pixel 5a is the first phone in the Pixel A lineup to get an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Is the Google Pixel 5a waterproof?

The Google Pixel 5a isn’t waterproof, but it is water-resistant and rated IP67, which means the phone can survive submersion in fresh water up to one meter for up to 30 minutes. Admittedly, the IP67 rating of the Pixel 5a is one step below the IP68 rating of the Pixel 5 smartphone. Still, this is a decent amount of protection against the elements and it’s far better than not having it entirely. You also get dust resistance. However, IP67 isn’t entirely covered for beach use, so it still remains a bad idea to dunk your Pixel 5a into sand or sea water.

Specifications, Price, and Availability

On the Pixel 5a, you get a 6.34-inch Full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a large 4,620mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone also packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, there are two cameras on the back — a 12.2MP primary shooter and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. For your selfie needs, Google has added an 8MP camera on the front as a part of a hole-punch cutout.

The phone runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box and will get a minimum of three years of Android and security updates.

On the design front, the Pixel 5a features a metal unibody design with Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

The Pixel 5a carries a price tag of $449 in the US, and is only available in one other market — Japan. The phone’s sales have already kicked off, and you can buy it in a single Mostly Black color option that looks more green than black.