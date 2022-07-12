Google Pixel 6 drops by $100 for Prime Day, giving the Pixel 6a a run for its money

Amazon Prime Day has officially begun, and that means plenty of deals to be had. If you’ve been eyeing a deal on a new smartphone, you might want to consider the Google Pixel 6. It was announced towards the tail-end of last year and has been received well. Furthermore, it has now received a sizable discount, bringing the price down to $499.

The Google Pixel 6 was officially announced late last year and was one 0f the first handsets to launch with Android 12. The Pixel 6 was also one of the first devices to come with Google’s own Tensor processor. The processor received excellent reviews for its performance, along with its camera. There have been some bugs on the device, but a lot of them have been since ironed out. Along with its innards, the Pixel 6 has a striking design that can be easily distinguished in a crowd. Best of all, if you’re into some funky colors, Google has you covered with choices like Stormy Black, Seafoam Green, and Kinda Coral.

Thankfully, Amazon’s Prime Day deals are quite infectious, with other retailers doing their best to price match the online retail giant. That means if you aren’t a fan of Amazon, you will have the option to purchase this deal from other retailers like Best Buy, Google, and more. If you’re looking for the Stormy Black model, you’re in luck, as both Amazon and Best Buy have them currently in stock. If you’re aiming to get your hand on the brighter colors like Kinda Coral and Sorta Seafoam, you’ll want to head to the Best Buy link down below. For those in the UK, Amazon is offering a special promotion that will include Pixel Buds in Dark Olive or Clearly White with the purchase of the Google Pixel 6 for £449.

Google Pixel 6 The Pixel 6 is powered by Google's Tensor SoC, 8GB RAM, and a powerful 50MP camera Purchase from Amazon US

