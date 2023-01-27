Google Pixel 6 $420 $700 Save $280 The Pixel 6 comes with Google's new Tensor chip, a modern design, and flagship cameras. $420 at Amazon

The great thing about Android smartphone is that there is something for everyone. But, if you've been looking to get your hands one of the best Android smartphones, the Google Pixel 6, for a great price, now's your chance. This recent deal drops the smartphone to its lowest price ever, coming in at just $420, knocking $280 off for an extremely limited time.

The Pixel 6 is a wonderful smartphone powered by Google's Tensor processor and packs 8GB RAM, with 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the device has a dual camera setup on the rear featuring a 50MP main shooter and 12MP ultrawide camera. When it comes to the design, you get a unique look on the rear, with a bold and distinct band that houses the cameras, running across the top section of the phone. While the look has been heavily debated, you're probably going to either love it or hate it.

As far as its display, you're going to get a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In addition, the handset offers IP68 dust/water resistance, along with support for the latest version of Android. Since this is a Pixel smartphone, you're going to get a wide variety of software perks that can't be found on other phone like Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, Motion Mode, Real Tone, and more. Although the 4,614mAh battery should last all day, if you ever need to charge, you can do so wired at 30W or wirelessly at 21W.

As mentioned before, this handset is on sale for a limited time, coming in at just $420, which is $280 off its retail price. While there are three colors in the Pixel 6 line, currently, the Sorta Seafoam model is the only one that's being offered with a deep discount. The color might not be your cup of tea, but you can always pop on a case or grab a skin.

Source: Amazon