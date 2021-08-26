Google may source Pixel 6’s 5G modem from Samsung instead of Qualcomm

Google may be sourcing the Google Pixel 6‘s 5G modem from Samsung instead of Qualcomm, corroborating previous findings from the Android 12 beta that suggested Google might be using Samsung’s Exynos 5123 modem in the Pixel 6 series. The modem referenced is “g5123b”, whereas the most recent Exynos modem is 5123A. While not confirmed, this modem is likely based on the 5G modem used in Exynos versions of the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20. It supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, though Google may opt to use a Qualcomm modem in the U.S., which is what Samsung does.

The report from Reuters, which corroborates those findings, cites sources familiar with the matter. Samsung also appears to be the one manufacturing the processor for Google. When asked by Reuters, Samsung told the publication that its new modem technology was capable of mmWave networking, and Google said that its new phones will support mmWave. However, neither company would comment directly on whether they were working together on the new Google Pixel.

Rumors have suggested this chip was designed in cooperation with Samsung’s SLSI division. A recent report from Nikkei states that Samsung will handle the production of the chip using its 5nm process technology. A separate report from GalaxyClub claims the Google Tensor chip has the internal designation of “Exynos 9855”, slotting it between the Exynos 9840 (AKA the Exynos 2100 in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series) and the upcoming Exynos 9925 (rumored to launch as the Exynos 2200 in the Galaxy S22 series). Thus, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Google use an Exynos modem for its flagship Pixel 6 series.

This is the first time that Samsung will have ever sold its 5G modems to an outside company. We already know a lot about the Google Pixel 6 after the company showed it off a few weeks ago. It has an under-display fingerprint sensor and a new “live translate” feature, too. The Pixel 6 Pro will reportedly pack a 6.67 inch 120Hz curved AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It’s also said to include dual stereo speakers and support faster wireless charging with the Pixel Stand.

Google Pixel 6 Forums

The Google Pixel 6 is rumored to feature a 6.4 inch 90Hz flat display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone is said to support wireless charging and pack bottom-firing stereo speakers and a USB Type-C port. It will measure roughly 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm (11.8mm with the camera bump). 8GB of RAM with 128/256GB is rumored, along with a 4614mAh battery. The Google Pixel 6 Pro will measure roughly 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm (11.5mm with camera bump). Just like the display size, the RAM is also being bumped up to 12GB on the Pro variant along with 128/256/512GB of onboard storage. The battery will be slightly larger at 5000mAh.