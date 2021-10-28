Google uploads factory images, device tree, kernel source code for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Earlier this month, Google launched the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, the company’s first flagships powered by its own Tensor silicon. The devices had been at the receiving end of far too many leaks, and for the most part, the launch event didn’t unveil any major surprises. The Pixel 6 series is slated to reach consumers from today onwards, and Google has now uploaded all the tools, files, and documentation needed by aftermarket developers interested in running custom software on the phone duo.

Factory Images for Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro

Factory images are important for devices as they make experimenting with the software easier on the mind, as you know that you have an option to get back to a working device in case things go south. Even for those who do have not purchased the phone, the factory images give access to the Pixel 6’s apps (e.g. the latest Google Camera build) and other system files, which aid in porting over exclusive features to other devices.

Download Factory Images: Google Pixel 6 (code-name: “oriole”) ||| Google Pixel 6 Pro (code-name: “raven”)

If you want to return to the stock software, you can extract and flash the appropriate factory image firmware from the link above. There are four sets of factory images available: three for the US carrier variants and another one for the unlocked units. The released packages carry a build number of SD1A.210817.01x corresponding to the October 2021 Android Security Patch Level.

Notably, Google is already rolling out a new build in the form of SD1A.210817.036 (SD1A.210817.036.A8 for Verizon) with the November 2021 patches as the day-1 update, but we have yet to see the corresponding factory images.

Kernel Source Code and Device Tree

The framework sources, the kernel sources and the device tree for the new Pixels have also been uploaded. These sources will be immensely helpful for custom kernel, recovery, and ROM developers in order to kickstart aftermarket development efforts on these phones.

Device Kernel Source Code Device Tree SEPolicy Google Pixel 6/6 Pro Unified (code-name: “raviole”) Link Link N/A Common SoC Elements (code-name: “gs101”) N/A Link Link

