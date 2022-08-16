Google Pixel 6 Pro gains 1080p support with Android 13

Many Pixel devices will get a new lease on life with the release of Android 13. The new update for Pixel phones will bring new features and experiences. But if you’re the adventurous type and want the ability to change the resolution on your Pixel 6 Pro, you might want to check out the Kirisakura kernel mod.

Recognized XDA developer Freak07 and creator of the Kirisakura kernel has issued an update to the mod that will allow Pixel 6 Pro owners to downscale its resolution to 1080p. The new change can be accessed through the settings menu and changed via a toggle. While the feature has not appeared officially, it is rumored that it will arrive with the release of the Pixel 7 Pro. The evidence of this has been previously uncovered in Android 13 Beta releases. The feature would allow users to conserve battery when necessary. This feature is available on some Android handsets, like Samsung and Honor devices.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Simply changing the resolution might sound simple, but in fact, there is a lot involved when it comes to forcing it onto a device that isn’t meant to support it. There could be issues with color, contrast, brightness levels, and more. Of course, not everything is perfect this go around, as Freak07 has acknowledged. There are little things here and there that need to be fixed, like double tap to wake not being implemented in this release. Also, as of now, the feature will not stay active after a reboot, reverting back to the Pixel 6 Pro’s original 1440p resolution.

If curious, you can always check out the Kirisakura kernel mod in the XDA forums. While there is a lot of support on the forums, know that you are taking a risk when installing these kinds of mods. Please be sure to read and understand everything before you proceed.

Source: Freak07 (Twitter)