Google’s new Pixel phones are confirmed to be launching this fall. Yesterday, Google gave us the first official look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and even shared some of their key details. The Pixel 6 series represents Google’s best attempt yet at creating a true flagship that goes head to head against Apple’s iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S series beyond the camera department. Google is building up a lot of hype around these phones, and we’ll find out whether it’s worth it or not in due time. But based on what Google has revealed so far, both phones look quite promising, featuring high refresh rate displays, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, capable cameras, and a lot of AI magic.

Google is keeping a lot of things under wraps, including pricing, availability, and a bunch of other specifications. But it looks like the Google Pixel 6 series will be available in at least eight countries, based on the fact that landing pages for them have already gone live.

Notably, India is missing from the list. However, we should note that Google hasn’t officially revealed exact availability details, so there’s a chance that might change once the device becomes official. But seeing that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 didn’t make it here, we won’t be surprised if the Pixel 6 series will follow the same path. Instead, Google will likely focus on launching new models under its affordable Pixel a series that has done quite well in India.

Google has already confirmed some of the key specifications of the Google Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro will get a bigger 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. As for cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro will come with three cameras on the back consisting of a main wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom. The regular Pixel 6 shares the same main and ultra-wide sensors but misses out on the telephoto lens. To learn more about everything that Google has shared so far about the Pixel 6 series. check out our yesterday’s coverage.