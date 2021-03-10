Google Pixel 6 may feature a centered hole-punch camera with 4K video support

Although Google won’t be lifting the covers off the Pixel 6 for several more months, leaks about the upcoming device have already started popping up. We first learned about the device back in August last year when a leaked internal document revealed the codenames of four upcoming Pixel devices — “barbette” (Pixel 5a), “raven,” “oriole,” and “passport.” Although the document didn’t reveal any noteworthy information about “barbette,” “raven,” or “oriole,” it did reveal that “passport” would feature a foldable display. A teardown of the latest Google Camera release has now revealed some more information about the upcoming Pixel smartphones.

Google recently rolled out a new update for the Google Camera app (v.8.2), which introduced a new gesture to capture video quickly. While the update didn’t include any other changes on the surface, 9to5Google has managed to find a few tidbits about the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 6 buried deep within the app’s code. As per a recent report from the publication, the teardown has revealed that the Pixel 5a will feature a smaller hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera when compared with the one on the Pixel 4a. Code suggests that it will have a radius of 55 pixels instead of 65 pixels. Other than that, the Pixel 5a will likely feature the same design as the Pixel 4a 5G, as spotted in recent leaks.

The teardown also confirmed the codenames of two of the upcoming Pixel devices — oriole and raven — and revealed some additional details about the hole-punch camera on oriole. As per the report, the device codenamed oriole (likely to be the Pixel 6) will feature a centered hole-punch cutout, unlike the Pixel 5. The hole-punch cutout will also have a smaller radius, just like the one on the upcoming Pixel 5a. The new centered hole-punch cutout will result in some minor UI changes on the device, as seen in the mockup below.

Additionally, 9to5Google speculates that Google may upgrade the Pixel 6’s selfie camera and offer 4K video recording capabilities. The publication reveals that front-facing video is limited to 1080p/30fps on the Pixel 5 due to certain restrictions within the Google Camera app. Google has lifted these restrictions in the latest release, which suggests that the company may add 4K video support on the Pixel 6’s selfie camera. At the moment, the app doesn’t include any concrete evidence to support this claim.

Featured image: Google Pixel 5 with a centered hole-punch camera