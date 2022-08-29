Google Pixel 6a drops to $369.99, knocking $79 off its retail price

The Google Pixel 6a has received plenty of attention over the past couple of months. The phone has had some alluring promotions ahead of its launch, and even after its retail release, it received some surprising discounts. Now, the handset is priced at far below retail, knocking nearly $79 off of its retail price. If you’ve been eyeing your chance to purchase a Google Pixel 6a, now might be the best time as Amazon has recently dropped the price to $369.99.

As mentioned previously, the phone has seen some great discounts in the past, but this new price is its lowest yet. Thankfully, it looks like there aren’t any coupons to apply this time. The phone is available in all three colors: Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage. The handset is a mid-range device with a design similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It is powered by Google’s flagship Tensor processor and features a camera that performs well in most scenarios. Overall, it’s a solid performer, offering a competitive price, with a smooth Android experience. Furthermore, one of the key benefits of the Pixel 6a is that it will receive the latest Android updates, ahead of most handsets. Most recently, it was updated to Android 13.

Currently, the promotion is only available through Amazon. If you’re looking for other options, Best Buy in the United States is currently offering the smartphone for $399, and it can go as low as $299 with activation. Those that have a phone to trade in might want to consider purchasing it through Google, as it is currently running an offer that can get you as much $300 for your older smartphone. If you’re looking for something more high end, it might be better to wait for Google’s upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If not fully convinced, it’s probably a good idea to check out our full Pixel 6a review for more details.