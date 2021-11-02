Google releases fingerprint sensor calibration tool for Pixel 6, but use it with care

Last month, Google officially lifted the covers off of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s latest phones feature a refreshing design, upgraded camera hardware, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, the latest version of Android, and much more. However, the Google Pixel 6’s fingerprint sensor has been marred in controversy. Not only have there been issues with its speed but many are also worried that a screen replacement means that the fingerprint sensor will no longer work. However, Google has since added a fingerprint sensor calibration repair option to its Pixel Update and Repair tool.

The Google Pixel Update and Repair Tool does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s used for fixing your Pixel smartphone and will be especially useful if you start messing with custom ROMs or other modifications to your phone. Recently, one feature that has been added and wasn’t available previously is the ability to “install fingerprint calibration software.” Google explains its purpose as the following:

“Install the under-display fingerprint scanner calibration software. This is required if your display is replaced. The software supports Pixel 6, 6 Pro.”

Previously, buyers were worried that Google had imposed a limitation on screen replacements that required it to be serviced by an official outlet, not unlike what Apple has done previously with Touch ID. While that may still be the case, a YouTuber who replaced the screen of their Pixel 6 Pro has alluded to the fact that it might work. They say that you need to run the fingerprint sensor calibration tool after replacing the display, and then you’ll need to factory reset your phone after.

To be clear, there’s no guarantee that this will actually work, but it’s worth keeping an eye on in case you want to make any screen replacements yourself. It’s also not recommended to use this on your daily driver without a backup, as if it requires a factory reset, it may mean that you can’t use your fingerprint sensor after running it until you reset your phone. Let us know in the comments if you do end up using it!

Thanks to Jeske Niklas for the tip!