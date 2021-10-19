Pixel 6 starts at $599 and comes with Android 12 and Google Tensor chipset

During its Pixel Fall event today, Google officially took the wraps off of the new Pixel 6. The new Pixel brings substantial improvements across the board, featuring a brand-new design, Google’s in-house SoC, new camera hardware, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s newly announced smartphone.

Pixel 6: Specifications

Specification Pixel 6 Dimensions and Weight 207g Display 6.4-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2340)

Centered hole-punch

90Hz display refresh rate

HDR10+ support

High brightness mode

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Gorilla Glass Victus SoC Google Tensor octa-core chipset Titan M2 security chip

RAM and Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 4,600mAh battery

30W fast charger (inside the box)

21W fast wireless charging Rear Camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8 Samsung GN1 primary camera

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 114-degree FOV Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G NR (mmWave)

NFC

Ultra-wideband (UWB)

Bluetooth 5.2

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Optical under-display fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

IP68 dust and water resistance Software Android 12

Three years of OS updates

Five years of security updates

The Pixel 6 stands out from the current crop of Android smartphones with its striking two-tone design. It has an aluminum matte finish and squared-off corners. The huge camera module that covers the entire width of the back lends the Pixel 6 its unique identity and character.

The front of the Pixel 6 is occupied by a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 90Hz. Under the hood, the Pixel 6 is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip, The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of flash storage.

The camera hardware has finally received a significant upgrade as well, as the Pixel 6 finally ditches the age-old 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor and opts for a brand-new 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor. The primary camera is joined by a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide sensor. As always, Google has baked plenty of camera tricks into the new Pixel to enhance your photography experience. Some of the newly introduced camera features include manual white balance adjustment, Magic Eraser, and Face Unblur.

The Pixel 6 packs a 4,600mAh battery, a step up from Pixel 5’s 4,080mAh cell. It supports up to 30W fast wired charging and 21W fast wireless charging.

The Pixel 6 is the first smartphone to ship with Android 12, with Google promising up to three years of OS updates and five years of security updates. Other highlights of the phone include an under-display fingerprint reader, IP68 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, ultra-wideband (UWB) support, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Pricing & Availability

The Pixel 6 starts at $599 for the base 8GB/128GB model. It’s available for pre-order starting today and will start shipping on October 28. The phone will be available from all major US carriers and retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Costco, Google Store, and others. Color options include Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black.