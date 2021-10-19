Pixel 6 starts at $599 and comes with Android 12 and Google Tensor chipset
During its Pixel Fall event today, Google officially took the wraps off of the new Pixel 6. The new Pixel brings substantial improvements across the board, featuring a brand-new design, Google’s in-house SoC, new camera hardware, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s newly announced smartphone.
Pixel 6: Specifications
|Specification
|Pixel 6
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Other features
|Software
The Pixel 6 stands out from the current crop of Android smartphones with its striking two-tone design. It has an aluminum matte finish and squared-off corners. The huge camera module that covers the entire width of the back lends the Pixel 6 its unique identity and character.
The front of the Pixel 6 is occupied by a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 90Hz. Under the hood, the Pixel 6 is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip, The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of flash storage.
The camera hardware has finally received a significant upgrade as well, as the Pixel 6 finally ditches the age-old 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor and opts for a brand-new 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor. The primary camera is joined by a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide sensor. As always, Google has baked plenty of camera tricks into the new Pixel to enhance your photography experience. Some of the newly introduced camera features include manual white balance adjustment, Magic Eraser, and Face Unblur.
The Pixel 6 packs a 4,600mAh battery, a step up from Pixel 5’s 4,080mAh cell. It supports up to 30W fast wired charging and 21W fast wireless charging.
The Pixel 6 is the first smartphone to ship with Android 12, with Google promising up to three years of OS updates and five years of security updates. Other highlights of the phone include an under-display fingerprint reader, IP68 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, ultra-wideband (UWB) support, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2.
Pricing & Availability
The Pixel 6 starts at $599 for the base 8GB/128GB model. It’s available for pre-order starting today and will start shipping on October 28. The phone will be available from all major US carriers and retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Costco, Google Store, and others. Color options include Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black.