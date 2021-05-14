Google Pixel 6 renders show off wild new design

Since the first Google Pixel hit the scene back in 2016, Google has stuck to a mostly formulaic design. But all that could change with the release of the Pixel 6, which will supposedly adopt a radical new design compared to the existing Pixel 5.

According to renders released by Jon Prosser, the Pixel 6 will feature a horizontal camera bump on the back that sits just below the top of the device. Above the camera module will be a small strip of color — in the instance of the renders, that color is orange. The remainder of the back appears to feature a matte glass with a subtle color that looks like the opacity was turned down.

If anything, the design of the alleged Pixel 6 stands out, making Google’s device look unique in a market where everything pretty much looks the same. It’s worth noting that these renders shared by Prosser were created in collaboration with an artist, and aren’t official images from Google. Prosser claims he was sent images of the Pixel 6, but rather than sharing those photos and risk revealing a source, he created his own images based on what he saw.

Max Weinbach, a former writer at XDA, corroborated Prosser’s report, saying they are “accurate in design.” However, Weinbach claims the colors shown off in the renders don’t match information he’s heard, so what you see above might not be entirely accurate.

With these type of reports, it’s always important to take them with a huge grain of salt. That fact that two separate reports are conflicting in their information doesn’t give us much confidence in their accuracy. However, they both claim that the Google Pixel 6 will drastically change its approach to design, so we might finally see the company’s handsets take on a semblance of personality.

The renders also reveal the Pixel 6 will feature a centered hole-punch design, along with the possibility of a fingerprint sensor embedded beneath the display. Additionally, Prosser’s report claims Google will launch a standard Pixel 6 and a larger Pixel 6 Pro, which could feature a triple-camera setup.

Earlier this year, a report claimed the Pixel 6 would launch with a Google-designed Whitechapel chipset. What better way to introduce your own processor than with an unforgettable new design?