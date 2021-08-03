Download the leaked Google Pixel 6 wallpapers right here!

Google has dropped the Google Pixel 6 on us and a lot of its details already, even if it won’t be releasing until much later in the year. We know most of its specifications, and the company has even confirmed what it looks like. Now, we’ve managed to get the latest Google Pixel 6 wallpapers, and we have them available for you to download.

We managed to trick the Google Wallpapers app to show us the Google Pixel 6 wallpapers by spoofing the build props from the Google Pixel 6. In essence, we made our device look like a Google Pixel 6, and the Google Wallpapers app then allowed us to view all of them and download and set them as if we were using a real device.

The wallpapers above are in a compressed format, and if you want to download them and use them on your device, you can follow the link below. Note that the resolution of these wallpapers is not representative of the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro, as we extracted them from our own device. It’s also worth pointing out that a lot of these wallpapers are focused on the hole punch at the top center.

These wallpapers are all very different from previous Pixel wallpapers, which goes hand in hand with the rest of what we know about the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 series has a pretty unique design, with a large rectangular camera bump across the back. It will feature the company’s “Google Tensor” chipset and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 6 Pro will also have a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ resolution curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The sides have “shiny, polished aluminum rails” and the wide-angle sensor “takes in 150 percent more light.” Meanwhile, the regular Pixel 6 has a smaller 6.4-inch Full HD+ resolution flat display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The sides have “matte-finished rails” and not aluminum ones.

You can download the Google Pixel 6 wallpapers below.

Download Google Pixel 6 wallpapers