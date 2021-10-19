Google Pixel 6’s new Motion Mode lets you capture stunning action shots with ease

At its Pixel Fall Launch event today, Google finally lifted the covers off of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both phones pack new camera hardware, featuring a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor and a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide sensor. In addition, they also introduce several new camera features to take your photography experience to the next level.

One such exciting camera feature that Google is debuting on the Pixel 6 series is Motion Mode. Motion Mode brings action and a sense of speed to your photos without having to use long exposure or panning. When using Motion Mode, the Pixel 6 takes several pictures at once and combines them using on-device machine learning and computational photography. It then identifies the subject, figures out what’s moving, and adds an aesthetic blur to the background.

For nature shots, the camera applies computational photography and a Machine Learning model to align multiple frames, determine motion vectors, and interpolate intermediate frames that are blurred to add a sense of speed. Here are some of the images taken with Motion Mode:

Besides Motion Mode, the Pixel 6 series comes with several other nifty cameras features such as Face Unblur that promises to keep faces free of blur even when there’s movement on the subject’s part, and Magic Eraser that lets you remove unwanted distractions from your photos using the AI magic.

Google also made the Pixel 6 series cameras more inclusive of darker skin tones. The new phones come with a feature called Real Tone that uses an updated face detection algorithm to recognize diverse faces in a wider array of lighting.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available for pre-order starting today. The regular Pixel 6 starts at $599, while the Pro model starts at $899. Be sure to check out the best deals on the Pixel 6 series to save a few extra bucks and take advantage of offers.