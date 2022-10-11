Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale brings Google Pixel 6 down to just $399

Google’s new Pixel 7 is now official and is already up for grabs for a starting price of $599. While it looks like a solid phone for the price, there’s no denying that the Pixel 6 continues to remain a powerful smartphone too. In fact, we still recommend picking up the Pixel 6 if you find a good deal, like the one you can get during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. For a limited time, the Google Pixel 6 is available for just $399 on Amazon, down from its usual price of $599. That’s a $200 discount on a phone that’s still very promising and will perform well for years to come.

Unless you seek the absolute best and cutting-edge hardware, we think the Google Pixel 6 will serve you just fine for a few years. Google will also keep it updated with new software for at least a couple more years, so it’s not going to become irrelevant anytime soon. It also shares a lot of similarities with the new Pixel 7, and we think you’re not going to miss out on much by opting for the older model. Sure, the 2021 Google Tensor SoC had some issues which we expect the new model to fix, but you still get plenty of positives including the same 8 GB of RAM, a slightly bigger FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, Android 13, and more.

The Pixel 6 is an easy recommendation for us if you’re coming from a 2 or 3-year-old smartphone. And the discounted $399 price tag makes it that much better. It’s hard to argue against buying this phone, especially at this price, so be sure to check it out. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative then you can also consider the more affordable Google Pixel 6a. It’s also down to just $349 right now, making it yet another solid smartphone to purchase before the holiday season.