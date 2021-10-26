Do the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro support 5G?

Google launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with a whole bunch of improvements over the Pixel 5. Both phones pack Google’s custom Tensor SoC and feature a revamped camera setup with fresh hardware. Google has also gone for a bold design on the Pixels this time, giving the phones a unique look. You can read more about our thoughts in our Pixel 6 Pro review. Along with the new hardware, Google said that it would provide at least 5 years of software updates to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, making them more future-proof than all other Android devices in the market. Speaking of future-proofing, the Pixel 6 series also packs Samsung’s Exynos 5123 modem for 5G support. However, not all Pixel 6 models offer the same 5G capabilities.

5G support on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro differs based on your region and carrier. Some models support both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G, while others only support Sub-6GHz 5G. So, how do you know if your Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro offers 5G support? Turns out, it depends on where you bought the phone. Let’s have a look at it in detail.

We’ve outlined the support for 5G networks and bands on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro depending on the region you bought the phone in. You can have a look at the corresponding tables for each region to determine which 5G networks your Pixel 6/6 Pro will support. All the network and carrier-related information mentioned here is sourced from Google’s Support Page for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 5G support in the US

Even within the US, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available in different variants. All variants of the Pixel 6 Pro in the US have support for both Sub-6 and mmWave 5G networks irrespective of where you purchase the phone. This means all carrier versions of the phone and the unlocked version sold directly by Google have support for Sub-6 and mmWave 5G. The story is slightly more complicated with the standard Pixel 6 though. 5G support on the Pixel 6 depends on which carrier you get the phone from. Here’s a table depicting the 5G support on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in the US. These details are applicable for Roaming on 5G as well.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 5G support in the UK

In the UK, things get a lot simpler with regards to 5G support on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This is because all the variants of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro sold in the UK only support Sub-6 5G networks. Google has limited mmWave connectivity to some regions only and the UK isn’t one of them. Here’s a table depicting the various carriers in the UK and support for 5G on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. These details are applicable for Roaming on 5G as well.

Carrier Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Unlocked Sub-6 Sub-6 O2 UK Sub-6 Sub-6 3 UK Sub-6 Sub-6 EE Sub-6 Sub-6 iD Mobile Sub-6 Sub-6 Virgin Media Sub-6 Sub-6 Vodafone UK Sub-6 Sub-6

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 5G support in Canada

Just like in the UK, Canada also doesn’t get mmWave 5G support on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Across all carriers in Canada, the Pixel 6 series only supports Sub-6 5G networks. Here’s a table for all the carrier variants. These details are applicable for Roaming on 5G as well.

Carrier Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Unlocked Sub-6 Sub-6 Bell Sub-6 Sub-6 Fido Sub-6 Sub-6 Freedom Sub-6 Sub-6 Koodo Sub-6 Sub-6 Rogers Sub-6 Sub-6 Telus Sub-6 Sub-6 Videotron Sub-6 Sub-6 Virgin Sub-6 Sub-6

As you can see from the tables above, only some variants of the Pixel 6/6 Pro in the US have support for both Sub-6 and mmWave 5G networks. In the UK and Canada, all models of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro sold only have support for Sub-6 5G networks. Here are two tables summarizing the 5G network support on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro across the globe.

Pixel 6

Model ID Regions 5G Network Support GB7N6 Australia

Canada

Germany

France

Great Britain

Ireland

Taiwan

US (Unlocked, Google Fi, T-Mobile) Sub-6 only G9S9B US (AT&T, Verizon) Sub-6 & mmWave GR1YH Japan Sub-6 only

Pixel 6 Pro

Model ID Regions 5G Network Support G8V0U Australia

US Sub-6 & mmWave GLU0G Canada

Germany

France

Great Britain

Ireland

Taiwan Sub-6 only GF5KQ Japan Sub-6 & mmWave

You can check the Model ID of your phone by going to Settings > About Phone > Regulatory Labels > Model Number. It should be clear from these tables that the standard Pixel 6 supports mmWave 5G only in the US, that too if the phone is purchased from either AT&T or Verizon. Everywhere else, the phone only supports Sub-6 5G.

With the Pixel 6 Pro, all variants of the phone bought in the US will ship with support for both Sub-6 and mmWave 5G networks. This includes the unlocked version. The variant sold in Japan also comes with support for mmWave 5G. Everywhere else, the Pixel 6 Pro, just like the standard Pixel 6 will only support Sub-6 5G networks. If you plan to purchase the phone, you can check out our list of the best cases for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to protect it from scratches and dents.