Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Here are all the different color options!

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally official after months of leaks and speculations. The two flagship phones from Google come with the new Tensor chip custom-built for the Pixel 6 series along with refreshed camera hardware. It seems like Google has finally managed to put together a true flagship phone with competitive specs and features across all departments. It’s easily one of the most anticipated phones of the year that’s got a lot of people excited. If you’re planning to get a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro for yourself and are confused as to which color to pick, here’s a list of all the available colors for both phones to make it easier for you to decide.

While you’re at it, you might also want to check out the best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals to help you save a few extra bucks that you can spend to get a good case for your brand new Pixel 6! Given that the phone has a glass back, you surely don’t want it to crack if you drop your phone by accident. The larger Pixel 6 Pro even has a curved display which is prone to breakage and is generally regarded to be more fragile. If you don’t want to hide the beautiful colors on the back of the Pixel 6, you can get a clear case to protect it. Now onto the colors.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available in various color options that look quite unique. Up until now, Pixel phones had a simple design that didn’t really stand out from the crowd. That’s changed for the good with the Pixel 6 series. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available in three different color options.

Pixel 6: Colors

Sorta Seaform This looks like a green colorway with a dual-tone finish on the back. The green color is actually quite mild and has a slight tinge of teal to it. Buy from Amazon Buy from AT&T

Kinda Coral This color has a dual-tone orange tint and looks very attractive. This is easily one of the best color options for the Pixel 6 out there. Buy from Amazon Buy from AT&T

Stormy Black This is the most basic gray color option that you can get. If you want something subtle and stealthy, go for this one. It's quite low-key. Buy from Amazon Buy from AT&T

Pixel 6 Pro: Colors

Sorta Sunny This colorway has a yellowish tint with an orange hue. This is similar to the coral color except it's lighter and brighter. Almost looks like gold. Buy from Amazon Buy from AT&T

Cloudy White This white and gray color looks quite elegant and classy. This is the best color for the Pixel 6 Pro in our opinion. Get this if you want to stand out. Buy from Amazon Buy from AT&T

Unlike previous years, Google has gone with a bold design language this time around with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and it seems to be paying off. The phones look different and stand out from the crowd, especially with the huge camera bar and these attractive colors.

Which color of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro did you like the most and which one are you getting for yourself? Let us know in the comments below!