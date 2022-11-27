Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro $584.99 $899 Save $314.01 Although a year old, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is still a great flagship phone, and you can get it at an insanely low price of $585 by following the link below. $584.99 at Best Buy

Get Google's top-of-the-line flagship from last year at the price of a mid-range phone with this late Black Friday deal from Best Buy. The offer brings the Google Pixel 6 Pro down to just $585, which is a great price for a device of its caliber.

Despite its age, the Pixel 6 Pro is still a great phone for most users. It offers Google's first-gen Tensor SoC, which is powerful enough to blaze through most tasks with ease, an amazing camera setup backed by Google's computational photography chops, a gorgeous high refresh rate display, and an iconic design.

Although we faced some issues with the software experience on the Pixel 6 Pro when it launched last year, Google has since made some significant improvements. The company rolled out Android 13 to the device earlier this year, addressing all the annoying bugs and bringing a host of new Pixel-exclusive features.

While the Pixel 6 Pro definitely isn't as good as the Pixel 7 Pro, it only misses out on a few features. And we're sure you'll agree that those features aren't worth the premium you'll have to pay for the latest model. If you don't mind shelling out an additional $170 to get the newest hardware, you can grab the Pixel 7 Pro for $749 by following the link below.