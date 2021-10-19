Pixel 6 Pro launched with Google Tensor chipset, Android 12, and triple cameras

At its Pixel Fall launch event today, Google unveiled the Pixel 6 Pro, the top-of-the-line model in the new Pixel 6 series. The Pro model looks identical to the regular Pixel 6 in terms of the overall design, but it packs a bigger, better display, a more versatile camera setup, and a larger battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Pixel smartphone.

Pixel 6 Pro: Specifications

Specification Pixel 6 Pro Dimensions and Weight 210g Display 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED

QHD+ (1400 x 3120)

Centered hole-punch

120Hz display refresh rate

HDR10+ support

High brightness mode

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Gorilla Glass Victus SoC Google Tensor octa-core chipset Titan M2 security chip

RAM and Storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

30W fast charger (inside the box)

23W fast wireless charging Rear Camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8 Samsung GN1 primary camera, OIS

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 114-degree FOV

Tertiary: 48MP f/3.5, telephoto, 4X optical zoom, 20x digital zoom Front Camera 11.1MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G NR (mmWave)

NFC

Ultra-wideband (UWB)

Bluetooth 5.2

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Optical under-display fingerprint reader

IP68 water and dust resistance

Stereo speakers Software Android 12

Three years of OS updates

Five years of security updates

The Pixel 6 Pro features a bigger 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ (1400 x 3120) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The front and back are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone is powered by Google’s in-house octa-core Tensor chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.

While the regular Pixel 6 has a dual-camera setup, the Pro model features triple cameras on the back. The primary Samsung GN1 50MP and Sony IMX386 12MP ultra-wide cameras are the same as the regular Pixel 6 but there’s a third 48MP telephoto lens that offers up to 4x optical zoom.

The Pixel 6 Pro also has a larger 5,000mAh battery compared to the 4,600mAh cell on the regular Pixel 6. The phone supports fast charging via a 30W charger and fast wireless charging up to 23W.

On the software front, the Pixel 6 Pro runs a near-stock version of Android 12 out-of-the-box, with Google promising up to three years of OS updates and five years of security updates. Other notable highlights of the Pixel 6 Pro include stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint reader, ultra-wideband (UWB) support, IP68 water and dust resistance, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Pricing & Availability

The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 and comes in three colorways: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black. It’s available for pre-order starting today and will start shipping on October 28. It will go on sale from all major US carriers and retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Costco, Google Store, and others.