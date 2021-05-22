How do you feel about the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro’s bold new design?

Google launched the first Pixel phone in 2016. Since then, Google has seldom made drastic design changes to the Pixel lineup. But as is apparent from the recent Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leaked renders, that is set to change soon. In their sixth generation, the Pixel smartphones will appear in bold new avatars featuring big, overhanging camera bumps with up to three cameras, larger displays with a hole-punch cutout in the center, tiny bezels, and presumably an in-display fingerprint scanner. What do you think of this new design approach?

The Pixel 6 Pro leak shows that Google is finally gearing up to compete with giants like Apple and Samsung in terms of camera hardware. The leaked CAD renders show three sensors on the back of the Pixel 6 Pro, of which one is the primary sensor, the second is likely for ultra-wide-angle shots, and the third seems to be a periscopic telephoto camera based on its appearance. This could also be the first Pixel smartphone to feature a curved display, lacking any bezel space on the forehead or the chin. Alongside these external changes, the Pixel 6 Pro is likely to be powered by Google’s custom “Whitechapel” chip.

The regular Pixel 6, on the other hand, seems to have one less camera sensor but features the same protruding camera bump. The display, in this case, appears to be flat and is reportedly smaller than the one we are likely to see on the Pixel 6 Pro. Going against the trends of the past, the Pixel 6 could feature a single speaker while the Pro continues to have dual speakers. We’re unsure of the chipset powering this device, but there’s a good chance it, too, will use Google’s “Whitechapel” chip.

The renders suggest a stark departure from the traditional, more minimalist designs of the previous Google Pixel phones. We’re not opposed to the new design and think it could finally help the Google Pixel garner the same attention as other flagship phone series such as the Galaxy S21 series and the iPhone 12.

What are your thoughts on the new designs of the Pixel 6 series? Let us know in the comments below!

Featured image by OnLeaks and Digit