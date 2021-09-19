The Pixel 6 Pro comes with these beautiful plant wallpapers

Every Pixel launch event is a delight for themers, because Google is one of the best in the business at making new wallpapers. It’s pretty normal for a new phone’s wallpapers to be plastered all over the Internet, but in the case of Pixel, the new wallpapers generally leak ahead of the new phone’s launch. That’s the case with the Google Pixel 6 series, as last month we shared 12 new wallpapers from the Pixel 6 Pro that were rendered by the company to showcase the phone’s centered hole-punch cutout. It turns out Google plans to ship more wallpapers than we previously expected, and they’ve already been showing them off to us.

When Google first started its big marketing push last month, they shared official renders of the Pixel 6 Pro that demo the phone’s support for Material You theming. These renders — which you can see below — show off two new wallpapers, one light-themed and one dark-themed, that the system extracts colors from to generate palettes for widgets, icons, and other parts of the UI.

These wallpapers were included in the Google Wallpaper Images app on the Pixel 6 Pro that our source has access to. Our source previously shared information on the phone’s hardware, including specs of the Google Tensor chip and charging speeds, and they have now shared these new wallpapers with us.

The new wallpapers are all photos of plants taken by photographer Andrew Zuckerman. The photos were taken of the following plants and are available in both a light and dark themed variant:

Cattleya Orchid

Echeveria ‘Blue Prince’

Hellebores

Moth Orchid

Persian Lily

Pincushion Protea

The description of each wallpaper reads as follows: “Bloom one by one. Grow together.”

In addition, each color variant of the Pixel 6 Pro — black, gold, and silver — will ship with one of three wallpapers as default. We’ve also included those three images, which are each 1440 x 3120 in resolution. The other twelve are 2160 x 2400 in resolution. If you’re interested in setting one of these beautiful plant photos as your wallpaper, you can download the set from the link below. Thanks to our source for sharing these!

Download Google Pixel 6 Pro plant wallpapers