Get Google’s Pixel 6 Pro for just $649 during the Prime Early Access sale

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro was easy to recommend even at its full price. So the fact that it’s now available to purchase at a highly discounted price makes it a no-brainer. You can now grab Google’s 2021 flagship phone for just $649 as a part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale and we think it’s worth considering at that price. Yes, it’s a year-old phone that’s already being replaced by the Pixel 7 Pro, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s one of the best Google Pixel phones of all time.

It is, however, worth noting that only the ‘Sorta Sunny’ and ‘Stormy Black’ color variants of the Google Pixel 6 Pro are available at a discounted price. The ‘Cloudy White’ variant will cost you $729, so keep that in mind. This new discounted price, however, makes it just $50 more expensive than the new Pixel 7. So if you don’t want to spend $899 on the Pixel 7 Pro but you still want a telephoto lens then the Pixel 6 Pro might be worth considering at this price. This particular phone may be a year old, but we think it has aged very well and it performs just as good as many other flagships on the market. You will, however, miss out on some Pixel 7 exclusive features including ‘Photo Unblur’ and the new face unlock.

If you don’t care about the fancy new additions and you’d rather buy a reliable Pixel phone for Google’s software experience then you’ll find plenty to like about the Pixel 6 Pro. Google will also keep the Pixel 6 Pro updated for the next couple of years, so you’ll continue to receive new Android features for the foreseeable future. If you don’t want to pony up the extra cash for the Pro model then you can also check out the regular Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6a, both of which are also heavily discounted as a part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale.