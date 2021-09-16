Google’s Pixel 6 Pro may actually have a variable refresh rate with Samsung’s new display

Google will unveil its flagship Pixel 6 lineup in a few weeks. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared a few teasers showcasing both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. While these teasers don’t reveal much about the phones, except for their design, we have seen quite a few leaks about both phones.

The most recent Pixel 6 Pro leak was a big one, as we got to learn quite a few details from the actual phone itself, including the display resolution, refresh rate, UWB support, and more. But the leak didn’t confirm whether the device would offer variable refresh rate support or not. Now, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young has confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro will pack an LTPO panel, meaning that it will indeed offer variable refresh rate support.

A little late but we confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is LTPO…Also confirmed that there will be a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a 14.6″ OLED. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 15, 2021

Young has also confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro will feature Samsung’s new E5 LTPO OLED display panel, which debuted with the iQOO 8 series in China earlier this year. For the unaware, the iQOO 8 Pro’s display received an A+ on DisplayMate’s test and secured the DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award. Therefore, we can expect the Pixel 6 Pro’s display to be equally good.

Should be yes — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 15, 2021

We’ve already confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro’s display will offer a native resolution of 3120 x 1440p and support a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. It will also be capable of operating both at 120Hz and 1440p. The latest leak has also confirmed that the device will use a 5G model from Samsung. Furthermore, we’ve learned that it will feature an octa-core CPU with a 2x2x4 core configuration, consisting of two cores at 2.80GHz, two cores at 2.25GHz, and four cores at 1.80GHz. This SoC will be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a Mali-G78 GPU clocked at up to 848MHz.

In addition, the latest leak confirmed the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera hardware, battery capacity, connectivity features, and more. In case you missed it, you can check out our original coverage.