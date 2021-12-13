Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Which $900 flagship should you buy?
The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s new flagship smartphone, and if you are in the market for a new phone, it’s very likely part of your shortlist. But there are several other great phones as well, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Samsung foldable is not only trying to make foldables a mainstream product with its aggressive pricing, but it’s also an excellent phone in its own right.
So, in this article, we’ll pit the Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to see how these two high-end smartphones stack up against each other.
Navigate this guide:
- Specifications
- Design and Display
- Processor, RAM, and Storage
- Cameras
- Battery, Connectivity, and OS
- Pricing and Color Options
- Conclusion
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Specifications
|Specification
|Pixel 6 Pro
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Cameras
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Software
|Other features
Design and Display
Given the different form factors, the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are very different phones in both design and display. With the Pixel 6 Pro, you get a traditional smartphone that uses a glass sandwich design with an aluminum frame.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is a clamshell-style foldable that uses an aluminum frame, flexible main screen, and a second cover display.
As it’s early days for foldable smartphone technology, the traditional smartphones are still more durable, but the foldable phones are getting better with each generation. Also, with a phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you get a much smaller footprint when the phone is in its folded state, making it much easier to carry around.
But once the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is unfolded, its tall 6.7-inch AMOLED screen is almost the same size as Pixel 6 Pro’s 6.71-inch AMOLED display. However, the Pixel 6 Pro panel has a higher resolution at 1440p. That said, you get an extra 1.9-inch cover display on the Z Flip 3 to check notifications and more.
Processor, RAM, and Storage
Google uses its Tensor SoC in the Pixel 6 Pro, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both are very capable chips, and you won’t find any issues in their real-life performance. That said, Snapdragon 888 does beat Tensor in raw benchmarks.
In addition, there is 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage in the Pixel 6 Pro. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 includes 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Cameras
The Pixel 6 Pro comes with three cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP wide-angle camera. There is an 11.1MP selfie shooter onboard as well.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has two cameras on the back—a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP wide-angle. In addition, you get a 10MP selfie camera.
As you can expect, the Pixel 6 Pro shines in the camera department. The phone takes fantastic photos in both standard and low lighting conditions. It also has an excellent telephoto camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 takes good pictures, but they are not remarkable enough to take on the Pixel. The phone’s low light camera performance is also not Pixel level, and there is no telephoto shooter on the phone.
If mobile photography is a priority for you, the Pixel 6 Pro is a much better option than the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Battery, Connectivity, and OS
The battery is another area where the Pixel 6 Pro has an advantage over the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W (23W in reality) fast wired charging support, compared to Z Flip 3’s 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
So while the Pixel 6 Pro will last one and a half days on moderate use, you’ll only get a day’s worth of backup on the Samsung phone.
In terms of connectivity, both Google and Samsung phones include 5G support, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 6e on Pixel), and Bluetooth.
Coming to the software, the Google phone runs on Android 12 out of the box and will receive three years of OS updates and five years of security updates. The Z Flip 3 has Android 11 and will also get three years of OS updates but only four years of security patches.
Pricing and Color Options
Unlike many modern flagships that start around $1000, Google’s Pixel 6 Pro pricing is aggressive. The phone starts at just $899, and it’s available in three color options—Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most affordable foldable to date, and it starts at $999. In addition, there are four color options for the foldable—Cream, Phantom Black, Green, and Lavender.
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Conclusion
If we forget the form factor for a minute, the Google Pixel 6 Pro certainly seems like a better smartphone than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pretty much all aspects. So if you are considering between these two phones, a lot depends on whether you are ready to make the jump in the world of foldables.
If the idea of a clamshell foldable appeals to you and you aren’t too worried about its durability or camera capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 makes sense. But if you need the absolute best camera and don’t want to worry about the durability of your phone, you are better off with the Pixel 6 Pro.
