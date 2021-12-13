Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Which $900 flagship should you buy?

The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s new flagship smartphone, and if you are in the market for a new phone, it’s very likely part of your shortlist. But there are several other great phones as well, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Samsung foldable is not only trying to make foldables a mainstream product with its aggressive pricing, but it’s also an excellent phone in its own right.

So, in this article, we’ll pit the Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to see how these two high-end smartphones stack up against each other.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Specifications

Specification Pixel 6 Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Dimensions and Weight 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

210g 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm (Unfolded)

72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm (Hinge) – 15.9mm (Sagging)

183g Display 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED

QHD+ (1400 x 3120)

Centered hole-punch

120Hz display refresh rate

HDR10+ support

High brightness mode

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Gorilla Glass Victus 6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flexible display

Centered hole-punch

HDR10+ support

120Hz refresh rate

1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display SoC Google Tensor octa-core chipset Titan M2 security chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC RAM and Storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

30W fast charging

23W fast wireless charging 3,300mAh battery

15W fast wired charging

10W fast wireless charging Rear Cameras Primary: 50MP, f/1.8, Samsung GN1 sensor, OIS

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 114-degree FOV

Tertiary: 48MP f/3.5, telephoto, 4X optical zoom, 20x digital zoom Primary: 12MP, f/1.8, OIS

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 120-degree FOV Front Camera 11.1MP f/2.2 10MP, f/2.4 Ports USB Type-C port USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G NR (Sub-6GHz and mmWave)

NFC

Ultra-wideband (UWB)

Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 5G NR (Sub-6GHz and mmWave)

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Software Android 12

Three years of OS updates

Five years of security updates Android 11

Three years of OS updates

Four years of security updates Other features Optical under-display fingerprint reader

IP68 water and dust resistance

Stereo speakers Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

IPX8 water and dust resistance

Stereo speakers

Design and Display

Given the different form factors, the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are very different phones in both design and display. With the Pixel 6 Pro, you get a traditional smartphone that uses a glass sandwich design with an aluminum frame.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is a clamshell-style foldable that uses an aluminum frame, flexible main screen, and a second cover display.

As it’s early days for foldable smartphone technology, the traditional smartphones are still more durable, but the foldable phones are getting better with each generation. Also, with a phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you get a much smaller footprint when the phone is in its folded state, making it much easier to carry around.

But once the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is unfolded, its tall 6.7-inch AMOLED screen is almost the same size as Pixel 6 Pro’s 6.71-inch AMOLED display. However, the Pixel 6 Pro panel has a higher resolution at 1440p. That said, you get an extra 1.9-inch cover display on the Z Flip 3 to check notifications and more.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

Google uses its Tensor SoC in the Pixel 6 Pro, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both are very capable chips, and you won’t find any issues in their real-life performance. That said, Snapdragon 888 does beat Tensor in raw benchmarks.

In addition, there is 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage in the Pixel 6 Pro. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 includes 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Cameras

The Pixel 6 Pro comes with three cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP wide-angle camera. There is an 11.1MP selfie shooter onboard as well.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has two cameras on the back—a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP wide-angle. In addition, you get a 10MP selfie camera.

As you can expect, the Pixel 6 Pro shines in the camera department. The phone takes fantastic photos in both standard and low lighting conditions. It also has an excellent telephoto camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 takes good pictures, but they are not remarkable enough to take on the Pixel. The phone’s low light camera performance is also not Pixel level, and there is no telephoto shooter on the phone.

If mobile photography is a priority for you, the Pixel 6 Pro is a much better option than the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Battery, Connectivity, and OS

The battery is another area where the Pixel 6 Pro has an advantage over the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W (23W in reality) fast wired charging support, compared to Z Flip 3’s 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

So while the Pixel 6 Pro will last one and a half days on moderate use, you’ll only get a day’s worth of backup on the Samsung phone.

In terms of connectivity, both Google and Samsung phones include 5G support, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 6e on Pixel), and Bluetooth.

Coming to the software, the Google phone runs on Android 12 out of the box and will receive three years of OS updates and five years of security updates. The Z Flip 3 has Android 11 and will also get three years of OS updates but only four years of security patches.

Pricing and Color Options

Unlike many modern flagships that start around $1000, Google’s Pixel 6 Pro pricing is aggressive. The phone starts at just $899, and it’s available in three color options—Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most affordable foldable to date, and it starts at $999. In addition, there are four color options for the foldable—Cream, Phantom Black, Green, and Lavender.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Conclusion

If we forget the form factor for a minute, the Google Pixel 6 Pro certainly seems like a better smartphone than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pretty much all aspects. So if you are considering between these two phones, a lot depends on whether you are ready to make the jump in the world of foldables.

If the idea of a clamshell foldable appeals to you and you aren’t too worried about its durability or camera capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 makes sense. But if you need the absolute best camera and don’t want to worry about the durability of your phone, you are better off with the Pixel 6 Pro.

Which phone are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section.

