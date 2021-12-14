Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Which top tier flagship should you buy?

Google’s newest flagship smartphone—the Pixel 6 Pro—is here. With top-of-the-line specifications, an industry-leading camera setup, Android 12, and an enticing price tag, it presents an excellent case for itself. But it’s a golden age of smartphones, and there are many great options on the market, including Xiaomi’s Mi 11X Pro. This article will pit the Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro to see how the two high-end phones stack up against each other.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Specifications

Specification Pixel 6 Pro Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Dimensions and Weight 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

210g 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm

196g Display 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED

QHD+ (1400 x 3120)

Centered hole-punch

120Hz display refresh rate

HDR10+ support

High brightness mode

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Gorilla Glass Victus 6.67″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display

Centered hole-punch

HDR10+ support

120Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Google Tensor octa-core chipset Titan M2 security chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC RAM and Storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

30W fast charging

23W fast wireless charging 4,520mAh battery

33W fast wired charging Rear Cameras Primary: 50MP, f/1.8, Samsung GN1 sensor, OIS

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 114-degree FOV

Tertiary: 48MP f/3.5, telephoto, 4X optical zoom, 20x digital zoom Primary: 108MP, f/1.75

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 119-degree FOV

Tertiary: 5MP f/2.4, telemacro Front Camera 11.1MP f/2.2 20MP, f/2.45 Ports USB Type-C port USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G NR (Sub-6GHz and mmWave)

NFC

Ultra-wideband (UWB)

Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 5G NR (Sub-6GHz)

Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Software Android 12

Three years of OS updates

Five years of security updates MIUI 12, based on Android 11 Other features Optical under-display fingerprint reader

IP68 water and dust resistance

Stereo speakers Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Stereo speakers

Design and Display

Most modern smartphone flagships opt for the glass-sandwich design, and the Pixel 6 Pro and Mi 11X Pro are no exception. However, while the Pixel 6 Pro has an aluminum frame, Xiaomi has opted for a plastic frame. The plastic frame does help the Mi 11X Pro in the weight department, but it’s just 14 grams lighter than the Pixel.

Apart from weight, the Pixel 6 Pro and the Mi 11X Pro are pretty similar in their proportions, including the screen. The Google phone uses a 6.71-inch screen, whereas the Xiaomi phone comes with a 6.67-inch display. But the Pixel has a higher resolution QHD+ AMOLED panel than the Mi 11X Pro’s Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen.

The Xiaomi phone also lacks IP certification for water and dust resistance, but the Pixel 6 Pro is IP68-certified.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

Google’s own Tensor chip powers the Pixel 6 Pro. It’s a capable chip that keeps things running smoothly. However, gaming is one area where the Tensor seems to struggle a bit. On the other hand, the Mi 11X Pro uses the Snapdragon 888, which we have already seen on almost every other Android flagship, and it’s a top-notch performer.

In other specifications, the Google flagship packs 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage. But you’ll only get 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage on the Mi 11X Pro.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Cameras

Google Pixel phones are known for their camera capabilities, and the Pixel 6 Pro has continued that tradition with its incredible imaging performance. The phone takes fantastic photos in both standard and low light conditions with its primary and wide-angle shooters. In addition, the telephoto shooter of the phone produces excellent results, and if you are into taking photos with a telephoto camera, you’ll be pretty happy.

The Mi 11X Pro also takes high-quality photos, but they don’t reach the level of the Pixel 6 Pro. Also, the telemacro camera on the Xiaomi phone has no optical zoom support.

Talking about the raw specs, the Pixel 6 Pro packs a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto shooter, and a 12MP wide-angle camera. There is an 11.1MP selfie camera onboard as well. On the other hand, the Mi 11X Pro houses a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 5MP telemacro camera. It also comes with a 20MP selfie shooter.

Overall, if photography is one of your priorities, you are better off with the Pixel 6 Pro.

Battery, Connectivity, and Software

The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes with a larger battery than the MI 11X Pro, but its higher resolution screen takes away much of that advantage. So even though the Pixel 6 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery and the Mi 11X Pro packs a 4,520mAh battery, both phones just about offer a day’s worth of backup on a single charge. That said, the Mi 11X charges much quicker than the Pixel 6 Pro.

Coming to connectivity, while the Pixel 6 Pro supports both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G, you only get Sub-6GHz 5G support on the Mi 11X Pro. Also, the Xiaomi phone supports just two 5G bands, compared to around 20 by the Pixel.

The software is another area whether the Google phone shines, as expected. It comes with Android 12 out of the box and will get three years of OS updates and five years of security patches. In comparison, the Mi 11X Pro runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 11. It’s unclear how many years of software support the phone will receive.

Pricing and Color Options

The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 in the US and is offered in three color options—Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny. On the other hand, the Mi 11X Pro is priced at INR 36,999 (~ $493) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model and at INR 41,999 (~$560) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The phone comes in in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Lunar White colors.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Conclusion

The big divide between the Mi 11X Pro and the Pixel 6 Pro pricing certainly makes the Xiaomi phone an enticing option. But there are some apparent trade-offs you’ll have to make. For example, you lose industry-leading camera performance, better 5G support, and much better software support. But if you can live with these trade-offs, the Xiaomi phone is a much better value for money. But if you would rather have a superior camera, newer software, and aren’t worried about the price, the Pixel 6 Pro is a superior phone to the Mi 11X Pro in many aspects.

However, the final decision on what to buy may largely rest upon where in the world are you buying. Users in India and China cannot buy the Pixel 6 Pro, so they have no choice but to get the Mi 11X Pro instead. While users in regions like the USA and UK cannot get their hands on the Mi 11X Pro, and hence, the Pixel 6 Pro remains the only choice.

Which of the two phones are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, we have picked the best Pixel 6 Pro cases and the best Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors to help you safeguard the Google phone if you buy it.

