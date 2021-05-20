Pixel 6 Pro leak hints Google is finally making a premium flagship this year

Google is reportedly set to introduce a major redesign with the Pixel 6, and freshly leaked renders once again appear to show off what to expect, including a two-tone back, curved display, and more.

Digit has shared renders from OnLeaks — a leaker with an impeccable track record — of what is claimed to be the Pixel 6 Pro on Thursday, giving us a good look at what is supposedly the device’s final form. These images are allegedly mockups from CAD files, whereas the previously leaked images were mockups recreated from live images. Similar to the images we saw unveiled last week, the Pixel 6 Pro looks unlike anything we’ve seen in recent years in Google’s mobile lineup. The device features a horizontal camera arrangement and a two-tone color scheme — in this case, the top of the phone is a burnt orange color, while the rest of the back is a matte white.

The render shows the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup, which may feature a wide-angle lens, periscopic telephoto, and an unknown third lens. Google has already confirmed the Pixel 6’s camera will be designed to shoot more diverse skin tones, but what we didn’t expect to see was the company finally match other premium flagships by including a wide and telephoto camera.

Images: Digit / OnLeaks

Pixel phones for years have only included a single camera, but that changed when Google launched the Pixel 4 series with a secondary telephoto camera. Then with the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, Google swapped the telephoto camera with an ultra wide-angle sensor. Finally, with the Pixel 6 Pro, it seems Google will include both sensors, though they’re due for massive upgrades. We don’t have exact details on camera optics yet, but no doubt those details will leak in the coming weeks. The “normal” Pixel 6 is expected to feature a similar design to the Pixel 6 Pro, but it may feature a dual-camera setup instead of the triple-camera arrangement.

On the front, the Pixel 6 Pro will allegedly feature a massive 6.67-inch curved (presumably OLED) display and a single, centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Last year, display analyst Ross Young suggested that Google is working on a Pixel phone with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it looks like he may be right. Although, we don’t know the refresh rate yet, but given the other improvements that Google is seemingly making across the board, it’s possible that that’ll happen.

The overall dimensions of the device are said to be roughly 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and 11.5mm thick. The Pixel 6 Pro is also expected to feature a fingerprint sensor that’s embedded underneath the display, and as we previously reported, it’ll likely be an optical and not ultrasonic module.

Digit claims the Pixel 6 Pro will also include a dual-stereo speaker setup with a top and bottom speaker unit as well as wireless charging. Wireless charging could be getting an upgrade according to a few changes we spotted to Google’s wireless charging HAL in Android 12. Speaking of Android 12, we can expect the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro to be running Google’s latest release. Google may make the bold move of offering 4 years of OS updates now that they’re able to ship the device with their own in-house silicon code-named “whitechapel”. Ultra wide-band (UWB) may be included so you can unlock supported cars later this year.

The device is a little reminiscent of the Nexus 6P, which was manufactured by Huawei. That handset was considered to be one of Google’s early successes, and if we didn’t know any better, we’d say this is a spiritual successor, not that that’s a bad thing.

Google isn’t expected to unveil the Pixel 6 series until the fall, so we’re getting a very early look at the new design. Things can change between now and then, but what originally seemed like a wild redesign appears to be more real by the day.