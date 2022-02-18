Google Pixel 6 series is picking up a mid-February software update

When the Pixel 6 series launched, it mostly garnered positive reviews, with critics and users praising the phones’ fresh design, stellar cameras, and thoughtful software features. But over time, it became increasingly apparent that the software that Google shipped on these devices was far from perfect, with both phones having their fair share of performance and software issues. Google has issued several bug-fixing updates, but some problems still remain. Earlier this month, Google rolled out the February 2022 update that fixed a random reboot issue, a Bluetooth audio playback bug, and other issues. Now the company is issuing yet another OTA update for the lineup.

It’s a small update, weighing just 1o.25MB. It carries build number SQ1D.220205.004 and brings along some smaller, under-the-hood changes.

Small OTA update is rolling out to the Pixel 6 series. The build number is SQ1D.220205.004 and the applicable AOSP tag is android-12.0.0_r32. No changes to the kernel image. Anyone know what’s new? pic.twitter.com/9flwzYHAJS — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 17, 2022



For one, the update adds a security patch that was missing in the previous update. It also updates Camera HAL APEX and patches the Samsung RIL HAL library. Finally, the audio firmware has also been updated.

There are zero APN or carrier configuration changes and the modem firmware hasn’t been updated. It’s unlikely that it had anything to do with a launch. They added a missing security fix in AOSP, updated Camera HAL APEX and patched Samsung RIL HAL library.https://t.co/AHgZECOYkC — Daniel Micay (@DanielMicay) February 17, 2022

If you own a Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, keep an eye out for an OTA update notification in the coming days. To manually check for the update, navigate to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

Thanks for the tip, XDA Senior Member ademmer!