It’s official – the Google Pixel 6 series will launch on October 19

It’s official — the Google Pixel 6 series will launch on October 19th at 10 am PT. After months of leaks and rumors, along with teasing from Google itself, the biggest single upgrade to the Pixel series of smartphones has a confirmed launch date.

We recently wrote an exclusive report about the likely specifications of the new Tensor chip on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This includes the core configurations as per benchmarks as well as some other tidbits like codecs. We also covered an exclusive Google Pixel 6 leak with information directly from the phone itself. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the Pixel 6 series, and that’s in part thanks to it being the biggest generational jump of any Pixel device yet.

According to previous leaks and rumors, the Google Pixel 6 series might cost €649 and €899 in Europe — the cheaper being the regular model, and the more expensive being the Pro model. The same source who provided those pricing details said that it would launch on October 19th, and go on sale starting October 28th. So far, that seems to be holding up. We’re expecting a new Pixel Stand to launch alongside the Pixel 6 series, along with some new fancy fabric cases too. The Pixel 6 series is also said to have a 5G modem from Samsung instead of Qualcomm, with ultra-wideband support and Wi-Fi 6E as well.

This is shaping up to be the best set of Pixels yet, and we’re really looking forward to the company’s launch event on the 19th of October. For your convenience, the 10 am PT launch time is 1 pm in ET, 6 pm in Ireland and the U.K., and 1 am in GMT+8.