Google Pixel 6 vs OnePlus 9R: Which value flagship should you buy?

Google recently launched the new Pixel 6 smartphone in the market. Unlike its larger sibling—the Pixel 6 Pro—the Pixel 6 is more of a value flagship smartphone. Although it’s being released in a limited number of countries, the phone has generated a lot of buzz worldwide. So the phone is drawing comparisons from many similarly-priced phones. One of them is the OnePlus 9R.

If you have also wondered how the Google Pixel 6 stacks up against the OnePlus 9R, we will pit the two phones against each other to find out.

Navigate this guide:

Google Pixel 6 vs OnePlus 9R: Specifications

Specification Pixel 6 OnePlus 9R Dimensions and Weight 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

207g 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm

189g Display 6.4-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2340)

Centered hole-punch

90Hz display refresh rate

HDR10+ support

High brightness mode

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Gorilla Glass Victus 6.55-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2400)

Left hole-punch

120Hz display refresh rate

HDR10+ support

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Google Tensor octa-core chipset Titan M2 security chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC RAM and Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB/ 12GB RAM

128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 4,600mAh battery

30W fast charging

21W fast wireless charging 4,500mAh battery

65W fast charging Rear Cameras Primary: 50MP f/1.8 Samsung GN1 primary camera

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 114-degree FOV Primary: 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX586 primary camera, OIS

Secondary: 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera

Tertiary: 5MP macro

Quaternary: 2MP monochrome Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 16MP f/2.4 Ports USB Type-C port USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G NR (mmWave, Sub-6GHz)

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 5G NR (Sub-6GHz)

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Software Android 12

Three years of OS updates

Five years of security updates Android 11

Three years of OS updates

Four years of security updates Other features Optical under-display fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

IP68 dust and water resistance Under-display fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

Design and Display

Although the Pixel 6 and OnePlus 9R look quite different, the basics of their build are the same. You essentially get a glass sandwich with an aluminum frame. While the camera bar on the Pixel covers the entire width of the back panel for a more uniform look, OnePlus has opted for a rectangular camera module with curved corners.

Both phones feel premium and won’t disappoint anyone, given their price tag. The one major design and build difference between them is the lack of an IP rating on the OnePlus 9R.

There are some similarities between the two phones on the display front, but you will also find a few key differences. The Pixel 6 houses a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9R packs a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

One of Pixel 6’s highlights is its SoC. Unlike previous years, Google ditched Qualcomm and decided to go its own way in the Pixel 6 series. As a result, the phone is powered by a Google-developed Tensor chip that has the same building blocks as Samsung Exynos 2100.

OnePlus, on the other hand, is sticking with Qualcomm for the 9R. As OnePlus 9R is basically a rebadged OnePlus 8T, the phone also uses an essentially rebadged version of the SoC powering the 8T—the Snapdragon 870.

Both Tensor and Snapdragon 870 are very capable chips and provide excellent performance. You won’t notice any lag, slowdowns, or stuttering on either.

In other specifications, you get 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of storage on the Pixel 6, whereas the OnePlus 9R comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants.

Google Pixel 6 vs OnePlus 9R: Cameras

When comparing another phone with a Google Pixel, it’s hard to recommend anything other than the Pixel. Google Pixel series has consistently shown that it’s capable of industry-leading camera performance. And the Pixel 6 is no exception. The phone features a 50MP primary shooter (takes 12.5MP photos), a 12MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Unfortunately, the OnePlus 9R doesn’t try hard enough to be anywhere near Pixel 6’s quality. You get a decent camera setup that takes reasonably good photos, but it’s far from Pixel levels. There are four cameras on the phone’s back—a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome camera. You also get a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Battery, Connectivity, and OS

The Pixel 6 packs a slightly larger battery than the OnePlus 9R at 4,614mAh, which, added with Google’s optimizations, helps the phone easily last through a day. If you are a moderate user, you may even get one and a half days of backup. But the Pixel 6 charges very slowly compared to similar devices, including the OnePlus 9R. You get around 21W of fast charging speed, and still, it will take almost two hours to reach from zero to 100%.

The OnePlus 9R includes a 4,500mAh battery, but the phone’s battery performance is average. So, you’ll get just about last a day on a single charge. One good thing about the phone is the 65W fast charging support that allows it to get fully charged in just around 40 minutes.

In terms of connectivity options, the OnePlus phone supports sub-6GHz 5G and the usual suspects—Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz in the US, though mmWave support is limited to just AT&T and Verizon. Other markets only get sub-6GHz 5G support. Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C are also available.

Software is another area where the Pixel 6 shines. The phone runs Android 12 out of the box and will receive three years of Android updates and five years of security updates. OnePlus 9R’s software situation isn’t shabby either. It runs on Android 11, and it’ll get three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

Pricing and Color Options

As the Pixel 6 and the OnePlus 9R are available in different markets and don’t overlap, it’s hard to compare their prices. Still, just for representation, the Pixel 6 starts at $599 in the US, the OnePlus 9R is priced starting at Rs. 39,999 (~$535) in India and at CNY 2,999 (~$469) in China.

The Google phone is offered in Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, and Sorta Seafoam colors, whereas you’ll get the OnePlus 9R in Carbon Black, Lake Blue, and a Green-ish hue.

Google Pixel 6 vs OnePlus 9R: Conclusion

Barring the OnePlus 9R’s 120Hz screen and 65W fast charging, the Pixel 6 is a superior phone to the OnePlus 9R in pretty much every way. That said, apart from the OnePlus phone’s relatively inferior camera skills to the Pixel 6, the 9R isn’t very far behind the Google phone either. So for someone who wants to save a few bucks and isn’t very concerned about the OnePlus 9R’s photo capabilities, it’s an excellent option.

However, the final decision on what to buy may largely rest upon where in the world are you buying. Users in India and China cannot buy the Pixel 6, so they have no choice but to get the OnePlus 9R instead. While users in regions like the USA and UK cannot get their hands on the OnePlus 9R, and hence, the Pixel 6 remains the only choice.

Which of the two phones would you buy? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, we have also picked the best Pixel 6 cases and the best OnePlus 9R cases to help you safeguard whichever phone you end up buying.