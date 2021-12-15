Google Pixel 6 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Which one should you buy?

The Google Pixel 6 is a fantastic value flagship. But there are quite a few smartphones on the market that can take on it with similar or even lower price tags. Xiaomi’s Mi 11X Pro is one such phone. So in this article, we are pitting the Google Pixel 6 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro to see how the two phones stack up against each other.

Google Pixel 6 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Specifications

Specification Google Pixel 6 Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Dimensions and Weight 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

207g 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm

196g Display 6.4-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2340)

Centered hole-punch

90Hz display refresh rate

HDR10+ support

High brightness mode

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Gorilla Glass Victus 6.67-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2400)

Centered hole-punch

120Hz display refresh rate

HDR10+ support

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Google Tensor octa-core chipset Titan M2 security chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC RAM and Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 4,600mAh battery

30W fast charging

21W fast wireless charging 4,520mAh battery

33W fast wired charging Rear Cameras Primary: 50MP f/1.8 Samsung GN1 primary camera

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 114-degree FOV Primary: 108MP, f/1.75

Secondary: 8MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide camera

Tertiary: 5MP, f/2.4 telemacro Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 20MP f/2.45 Ports USB Type-C port USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G NR (Sub-6GHz, mmWave)

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 5G NR (Sub-6GHz)

Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Software Android 12

Three years of OS updates

Five years of security updates Android 11 Other features Optical under-display fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

IP68 dust and water resistance Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

Design and Display

The Pixel 6 and the Mi 11X Pro are both premium smartphones, and they use the tried and tested glass sandwich design. However, while the Google phone has an aluminum frame, the Xiaomi smartphone packs a plastic frame. The plastic frame doesn’t help the Mi 11X Pro a lot, given its larger screen size and the phone is only about 10 grams lighter than the Pixel. It also lacks IP certification, whereas the Pixel 6 is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

But the Mi 11X Pro has an edge on the display front as the phone sports a 120Hz refresh rate screen compared to the Pixel 6’s 90Hz panel. In addition, both phones have a Full-HD+ resolution and HDR10+ support in other display specifications. However, the Mi 11X Pro screen is slightly larger than the Pixel at 6.67-inch. The Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch display.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

Unlike previous Pixel phone iterations, Google has used its own Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The chip offers a top-notch performance in most aspects but isn’t the best for high-end gaming. That said, if you are a casual gamer, you won’t have any issues.

On the other hand, Mi 11X Pro comes with Snapdragon 888 SoC, which we have already seen in pretty much every other Android flagship. And the Snapdragon chip has shown that it has handle pretty much anything you throw at it, including high-end gaming.

Both phones are identical on the RAM and storage fronts and feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Google Pixel 6 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Cameras

Mobile photography is one area where every Pixel phone has shined, and the Pixel 6 is no exception. The phone’s primary camera takes terrific photos with good detail and contrast. The photos also have accurate colors. However, the wide-angle shooter is slightly underwhelming, and it’s not even as wide as some of its competitors, including the Mi 11X Pro.

The Mi 11X Pro’s primary camera also takes good photos with a decent amount of detail. Still, the photos could have a better dynamic range, and Xiaomi’s post-processing also causes loss in shadow detail. Moreover, while the Xiaomi phone’s wide-range shooter has a wider field of view than the Pixel 6, its photo quality is also underwhelming.

Battery, Connectivity, and Software

The Pixel 6 and Mi 11X Pro are similar on the battery front, with 4,614mAh and 4,520mAh batteries. And this shows in the battery performance as the two phones can last through a day easily on a single charge. But the Mi 11X Pro supports 33W fast charging that actually works as advertised. However, the Pixel 6’s advertised 30W fast charging support is more like 21W fast charging. In addition, the Google phone supports wireless charging, which is unavailable on the Xiaomi phone.

The connectivity options on the two phones are largely in line, but there are some key differences. For example, the Pixel 6 has Wi-Fi 6e and has mmWave 5G support in the US, whereas the Mi 11X Pro has Wi-Fi 6 and supports only two Sub-6GHz 5G bands. The Xiaomi phone also lacks NFC.

The Pixel 6 gets the Google advantage in the software department as it comes with Android 12 out of the box. The phone will also receive three years of OS updates and five years of security patches. On the other hand, the Mi 11X Pro runs on Android 11, but its software update future is unclear at the moment.

Pricing and Colour options

The Mi 11X Pro is only offered in India, where Google isn’t selling the Pixel 6, so it’s hard to compare their pricing. But just for record’s sake, the Pixel 6 starts at $599 in the US, whereas you can buy the Mi 11X Pro beginning at INR 36,999 (~ $492).

You get three color options for each phone. The Pixel 6 is offered in Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, and Sorta Seafood, and the Mi 11X Pro is available in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Lunar White.

Google Pixel 6 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Verdict

There is a case to be made for both phones here. The Mi 11X Pro is cheaper, has a tried and tested flagship SoC, and features a faster refresh rate display. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 provides industry-leading camera performance, excellent performance, and top-notch software support. So picking between these two excellent devices comes down to which features are more important to you.

However, the final decision on what to buy may largely rest upon where in the world are you buying. Users in India and China cannot buy the Pixel 6, so they have no choice but to get the Mi 11X Pro instead. While users in regions like the USA cannot get their hands on the Mi 11X Pro, and hence, the Pixel 6 remains the only choice.

Which of the two phones do you like? Let us know in the comments section.