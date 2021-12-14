Google Pixel 6 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Which value flagship should you buy?

The Google Pixel 6, with its aggressive pricing and high-end specifications, has emerged as a value flagship. A lot of consumers are very excited about the phone and considering it for their next smartphone purchase. But it’s not the only value flagship on the market. Xiaomi’s Mi 11X is another excellent high-end smartphone with an aggressive price tag. The Mi 11X is the same smartphone that is known as Redmi K40 in China and Poco F3 in Europe.

This article will pit the Google Pixel 6 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X to see how the two phones stack up against each other.

Google Pixel 6 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Specifications

Specification Google Pixel 6 Xiaomi Mi 11X Dimensions and Weight 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

207g 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm

196g Display 6.4-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2340)

Centered hole-punch

90Hz display refresh rate

HDR10+ support

High brightness mode

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Gorilla Glass Victus 6.67-inch Super AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2400)

Centered hole-punch

120Hz display refresh rate

HDR10+ support

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Google Tensor octa-core chipset Titan M2 security chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC RAM and Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage 6/8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 4,600mAh battery

30W fast charging

21W fast wireless charging 4,520mAh battery

33W fast charging Rear Cameras Primary: 50MP f/1.8 Samsung GN1 primary camera

Secondary: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 114-degree FOV Primary: 48MP f/1.79 primary camera

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera

Tertiary: 5MP telemacro, f/2.4 Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 20MP f/2.45 Ports USB Type-C port USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G NR (Sub-6GHz, mmWave)

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 5G NR (Sub-6GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Software Android 12

Three years of OS updates

Five years of security updates MIUI 12 with Android 11 Other features Optical under-display fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

IP68 dust and water resistance Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

Design and Display

The Google Pixel 6 and Xiaomi Mi 11X have a glass sandwich design. But the Pixel uses an aluminum frame, whereas the Mi 11X features a plastic one. While the plastic frame helps the Xiaomi phone keep its weight down, it feels slightly less premium than the Google phone.

The fronts of both Google and Xiaomi phones are largely similar, but the companies have used very different camera module designs.

Coming to the displays, the Pixel 6 packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Mi 11X, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

After sticking with Qualcomm for many years, Google developed its own chip this year and used it in the Pixel 6. Dubbed as Tensor, the chip uses Exynos 2100 SoC as its base and incorporates several of Google’s tweaks for better machine learning and AI functionalities. As it’s a flagship-grade chip, the Pixel 6 offers a top-notch experience.

Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, an overclocked version of the company’s 2020 flagship chip—the Snapdragon 865. While it’s not as powerful as the Snapdragon 888, the 870 chip is still very capable and delivers excellent performance.

The Pixel 6 packs 8GB of RAM and 128/ 256GB of storage in other specifications. However, to keep the base variant pricing in check, Xiaomi has just put 6GB RAM in it. But there is an 8GB RAM variant as well. Both variants come with 128GB of storage.

Google Pixel 6 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Cameras

Like other previous-generation Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 excels on the camera front, and the phone takes fantastic photos. Whether you are shooting in standard lighting or low-light scenarios, you won’t be disappointed.

There are two cameras on the back of the Pixel 6—a 50MP primary shooter that takes 12.5MP photos and a 12MP wide-angle camera. In comparison, the Mi 11X comes with three cameras on the back—a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 5MP macro shooter.

The Mi 11X also takes decent photos, but it doesn’t reach the level of Pixel 6. The phone also struggles with noise in low-light scenarios.

You also get an 8MP selfie shooter on the Pixel 6, and a 20MP front camera on the Mi 11X.

Battery, Connectivity, and Software

There isn’t a massive difference in the battery capacities of the Pixel 6 and the Mi 11X. While the Pixel 6 comes with a 4,614mAh battery, the Mi 11X comes with a 4,520mAh battery. Both phones also support fast wired charging. However, there is no wireless charging support on the Xiaomi phone.

In terms of the connectivity options, the Google phone supports 5G (sub-6GHz outside US, mmWave+ sub-6GHz in the US), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. The Mi 11X, in comparison, only supports sub-6GHz 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Software is another area where the Pixel 6 has the upper hand as it comes with Android 12 out of the box and will receive at least three years of OS updates and five years of security patches. The Mi 11X runs on Android 11. There is no word on the software update future of the phone.

Pricing

As the Xiaomi Mi 11X is sold in India, where the Pixel 6 is unavailable, we’ll use the Poco F3 Europe price to compare with the Pixel 6. As mentioned earlier, the Poco F3 is essentially the same phone as Mi 11X.

The Pixel 6 retails starting at EUR 649 in Europe for its 8GB + 128GB model. In comparison, the Mi 11X starts at EUR 299 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB model of the Xiaomi phone is priced at EUR 399.

Google Pixel 6 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Conclusion

Both the Pixel 6 and the Mi 11X are excellent smartphones for their price tags. Of course, the Mi 11X is significantly cheaper, but with the Pixel 6, you get an industry-leading camera and better software support. That said, if the camera performance is not a big deal for you, the Mi 11X is a good option and will help you save some money while providing an excellent overall performance.

However, the final decision on what to buy may largely rest upon where in the world are you buying. Users in India and China cannot buy the Pixel 6, so they have no choice but to get the Mi 11X instead. While users in regions like the USA cannot get their hands on the Mi 11X, and hence, the Pixel 6 remains the only choice.

Which of the two phones are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, we have also picked the best Pixel 6 cases and screen protectors to help you safeguard the Google phone if you buy it.

