Get all the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro wallpapers for your device and give it a fresh look

Not only do Google’s latest Pixel devices come with many hardware improvements over the previous model, but they also pack quite a few new software features. The devices offer several innovative features like real-time live translation, improved call screening, Magic Eraser, and more. In addition, the phones also ship with a host of new wallpapers. We’ve previously shared a few leaked wallpapers from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and now we finally have access to the complete repository. If you’re not in the market for a new phone but want to give your current daily driver the Pixel 6 look, you can now download the Pixel 6 wallpapers from the links below.

Before you go ahead and hit that download button, here’s a quick overview of all the wallpapers in our Pixel 6 wallpaper repository.

Pixel 6 Bloom wallpapers

The Pixel 6 series comes with a couple of beautiful wallpapers of flowers. The wallpapers are all photos of flowers/plants taken by photographer Andrew Zuckerman, and they’re part of the new Bloom collection. These wallpapers are available in both light and dark themes.

The wallpapers in the gallery above are in a compressed format. You can download the original files by following the link below.

Download the Pixel 6 Bloom Wallpapers

Pixel 6 Motif wallpapers

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also come with a new Motif wallpaper collection. This collection is divided into two sections — “Floating” by Antti Kalevi and “Pieces of G” from Letman. The Floating wallpaper set is described as “Hints of form and color create playful places,” and it consists of wallpapers with natural shapes of flora. The Pieces of G collection is described as “Cutouts create a collage of color,” and it consists of wallpapers abstract imagery created with parts of the iconic Google logo.

The wallpapers in the gallery above are in a compressed format. You can download the original files by following the link below.

Download the Pixel 6 Motif wallpapers

Pixel 6 Live wallpapers

Along with the static wallpaper collections mentioned above, the Pixel 6 series also comes with several live wallpapers. The live wallpapers are motion-sensitive and react to you moving your device around. The live wallpapers are essentially animated versions of the Bloom collection highlighted above.

XDA Forum Member trzpro has extracted the wallpapers and you can install them on most devices running Android 11 and above. Follow the instructions given in the forum post linked below to get them on your device.

Download the Pixel 6 live wallpapers from our forums

Miscellaneous Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro Wallpapers

In addition, the Pixel 6 series comes with a few other miscellaneous wallpapers that combine elements from the collections mentioned above with some abstract designs. You can download them from the Google Drive folder linked below.

Download Pixel 6 abstract wallpapers

Furthermore, the Pixel 6 series comes with a bunch of other abstract wallpapers that we shared earlier. You can download those by following the link below.

Download Google Pixel 6 Pro abstract wallpapers

Which is your favorite wallpaper from the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro? Let us know in the comments below!