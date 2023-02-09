When it comes to price, performance, and features, you're not going to find a better smartphone than the Google Pixel 6a. The handset sits on top of our best affordable smartphone list, and for good reasons. If you've been looking for a solid Android smartphone that can give you a great experience and provide the latest software updates, the Pixel 6a is going to be for you. Luckily, the handset has received a sizable discount, knocking $150 off its retail price, bringing it down to just $299.

The Pixel 6a is powered by Google's Tensor processor that was designed from the ground up from the firm, in order to give its smartphones a leg up against its competition. You also get a beautiful 6.1-inch AMOLED display running at 60Hz, along with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the rear you get a dual camera setup that features a 12MP main camera sensor, along with a 12MP ultrawide. Furthermore, you get a 4,303mAh battery that should be able to make it through all day use.

When it comes to software, it comes loaded with Android 12, but will support up to three OS updates. That means you can purchase with confidence knowing the handset will be supported for quite some time. Best of all, you get the latest updates the first day of release. Also, if you are person that likes to tinker with their devices, you can also install early versions of Android, like the recently released Android 14 Developer Preview.

If this device sounds like something you'd be interested in, be sure to pick it up while you can. The $150 discount is great, but it won't last long.